China invests money in green belt and road projects





Renewable energy for the first time made up the bulk of China’s Belt and Road Initiative energy investments as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the shift away from fossil fuels, new analysis has shown. The share of wind, solar and hydropower accounted for 57%, or about $ 11 billion, of China’s total investment in energy infrastructure in 2020, up from 38% in 2019, according to a study by the Institute. Beijing Central University of Finance and Economics International Green Finance International as seen by the Financial Times. But the institute, which analyzed a database maintained by the American Enterprise Institute combined with other sources, also found that coal investments were absorbing more of the $ 20 billion in energy investments from China, from 15% in 2018 to 27% last. year. The green milestone was reached as Chinese foreign direct investment under the BRI continued to fall from its peak in 2015. Last year, according to the IIGF analysis, Chinese investment in BIS countries declined faster than the expected decline in global flows to emerging economies, falling 54 percent year-on-year to $ 47 billion. Christoph Nedopil Wang, director of the IIGF’s Green Belt and Road Initiative Center, attributed the shift to renewables to a realization by Chinese investors and host countries that carbon-intensive energy production involves financial and environmental risks. “Yet the appetite for investing in fossil fuels remains. . .[because of]various reasons, such as the belief in the need for coal as a “cheap” source of energy or because of the locally available coal reserves, ”Nedopil Wang said. The important role of hydropower in China’s energy investments further complicates sustainability issues. Dams produce energy without emitting carbon dioxide, but they often inundate forests and other ecosystems that suck carbon. advised The pandemic has reinforced the desire of developing economies to rely on wind and solar power instead. A number of BRI core countries, including Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Vietnam, are making plans to ensure their economic recovery is environmentally friendly. A pledge by Xi Jinping, President of China, to ensure that China’s carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2060 have rekindled hopes that Beijing will play a significant role in achieving the objectives of the Paris climate agreement. Despite China’s ambitions to be a climate leader, the willingness of its companies and banks to build and finance coal-fired power plants remains a major obstacle to a global phase-out of fossil fuels, environmentalists have warned. At home, China’s investment in power generation is a similar mix of rapidly expanding renewable energy and an uncompromising reliance on coal power. China said it installed 120 gigawatts of wind and solar power in 2020, more than double the previous year and almost four times the UK’s installed capacity. At the same time, China approved more new coal-fired power plants in the first half of 2020 than any year since 2015. Coronavirus Business Update How is the coronavirus wreaking havoc on markets, businesses, our daily lives and our workplaces? Stay informed with our coronavirus newsletter. register here

