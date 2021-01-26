Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan government ‘begs’ opposition for talks





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that the government led by Imran Khan “implored” a dialogue in front of the opposition, but the opposition had decided not to not talk to her, Dawn reported. “You will be surprised if I tell you the details of how they [the government people] begging the opposition for talks, “Maryam said in response to a question about a meeting of opposition leaders with a government team ahead of the start of the National Assembly session on Friday. She said the opposition would resign from the assemblies at a convenient time and with a consensus within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at 10, Dawn reported. “Resignations will be submitted and a long march will take place,” she said, adding that the current “incompetent government” would not be She declared 2021 election year Maryam made the above statement while attending a joint meeting of the party’s parliamentary groups in the National Assembly and Senate. Additionally, Maryam said the PML-N would not allow the government to change accountability laws, adding that current leaders would face the same National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that belonged to now it’s up to the opposition. Meanwhile, the Muslim League of Pakistan Parliamentarians (PML-N) have ruled out the possibility of speaking to the government on any issue and have trusted the leadership and narrative of their party’s supreme leader, Nawaz Sharif. They also said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) proposal to bring forward a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan was “unworkable,” Dawn reported. Later, Maryam, through her social media account on Twitter, called party members’ support for Nawaz Sharif “phenomenal” and said that the PML-N had truly become an ideological party. “The party is more engaged and united than ever under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The support and determination has been phenomenal. This is a new ideology PML-N Alhamdulillah,” Maryam Nawaz wrote with her photos at the PML meeting -NOT. During the meeting, PML-N, in addition to discussing the political situation, also spoke about some organizational matters. After the two-hour meeting, the party released a copy of the hard-hitting resolution passed by PML-N parliamentarians to the media. Through the resolution, the PML-N stressed that “the appointments of retired military officers serving in institutions in Pakistan are practically painting a picture of martial law in the country due to which the civil bureaucracy in the institutions and the people at large suffer from severe unease and anxiety, “Dawn reported. The resolution announced full support for PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and position. principle adopted by him. “Nawaz Sharif not only pointed out the good reasons for the grave dangers facing the nation, but also proved that he is a true patriot by presenting these harsh and inconvenient truths to the people,” the statement added. Members of the PML-N said in the resolution that Sharif’s account of “restoring the sanctity of the vote has become the voice of the entire nation.” “In light of the vision, the narrative and the insight by its leader, the party considers that the line of conduct proposed to resolve these problems is the right way, “they added. The meeting criticized the wrongful arrest and detention of party chairman Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Khawaja Asif and Syed Khurshid Shah and the reprehensible treatment of prisoners, Dawn reported. The PML-N said Pakistan was rapidly becoming a “failed state” at home and abroad. On the one hand, national assets were confiscated and, on the one hand, Pakistan’s image was sullied on the international stage, he added, adding that the responsibility for this “national embarrassment” lay with “incompetent people”. , thieves and foreigners. government imposed “. The meeting expressed serious concern over the country’s economic situation. He called for an investigation into the power outage across the country. PML-N has also accused the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) of obstructing the disclosure of the facts of the foreign funding record for six years, which is regrettable, disturbing and reprehensible. The party demanded that all documents relating to the case, including 23 secret bank accounts, be made public and that all of its deliberations be held in public view. The meeting also condemned the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) bill and its immunity and said that one person (retired Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa) facing controversy and corruption allegations should not be the head of a sensitive project like CPEC as it was against the national interest. Previously, Bajwa had been exposed by local media to several offshore companies, including more than 100 companies and franchises in the United States, United Arab Emirates and Canada in which his families were involved. In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan issued an ordinance to create a CPEC authority ahead of his visit to China and appointed Bajwa as his chair. Whereas previously, the Ministry of Planning and Development oversaw CPEC projects.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos