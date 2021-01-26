Jokowi calls for extraordinary measures to fight climate change





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in his speech at the Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) 2021, highlighted the extraordinary measures to be taken at the global level to control and overcome the impacts of climate change. “The impacts of climate change are very real in front of us. This is especially true for archipelagic countries, such as Indonesia,” the president said in the official statement released Tuesday by the Presidential Secretariat. In the wake of climate change, Indonesia’s farmers and fishermen have no choice but to adapt to survive, the head of state noted during the virtual summit. The coastal and small island population are struggling to survive in the face of rising sea levels, he said. The president said the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit at least 215 countries around the world, including Indonesia, has made the challenge of dealing with the impacts of climate change even more complex and difficult. “Therefore, we must take extraordinary measures,” President Jokowi said. To this end, the Head of State firmly believes that each country must first fulfill the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). “Indonesia has updated the NDC to build resilience and adaptive capacity,” he noted. Related News: Indonesia’s Commitment to Managing Climate Change Without Grief: Minister Related news: Indonesian researcher wins Newton Prize for climate change research In addition, all of society’s potentials must be mobilized to jointly raise awareness about controlling climate change and mitigating the impacts of climate change. “Indonesia is involving the community to control climate change through the climate village program which covers 20,000 villages by 2024,” he said. Another extraordinary step deemed necessary is to intensify global partnerships, including cooperation on climate change capacity building for countries in the Pacific region. “Of course, developed countries must honor their commitments,” he said. The fourth extraordinary step is to further develop a green concept for a better world, he noted. The President is optimistic that CAS 2021 would impact scaling up actions through solidarity, collaboration and global collective leadership in efforts to control and mitigate the impacts of climate change. The CAS 2021 online was held January 25-26 and hosted by the Netherlands. Several world leaders and local stakeholders attended the summit which launched the Comprehensive Adaptation Agenda which outlines clear commitments to deliver new concrete efforts and partnerships to make the world more resilient to the effects of climate change. Leaders from 22 countries also took part in the summit with also introduced United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and the co-chair of the Global Commission on Adaptation. Ban Ki-moon as speakers. (INE) Related News: Indonesia grants $ 1 million to ISA to fight climate change Related news: Making a difference in the climate negotiating room

