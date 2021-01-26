Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears a special turban on Republic Day 2021, find out who gave him this colorful paghdi | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of wearing colorful turbans on the country’s Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. Also this year, the Prime Minister sported a colorful “ paghdi ” given to him by the royal family of Jamnagar from GujaratPrime Minister Narendra Modi wore the Halari pagh (royal turban) given to him by the Jamnagar royal family for today Republic Day event. Prime Minister Modi is wearing a special Jamnagar “Paghdi” today. The first “Paghdi” was presented to the Prime Minister by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/7wRITqsC52 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021 PM Modi’s brightly colored turban was complemented by a gray jacket and cream-colored shawl. PM Modi was seen wearing the colorful paghdi as he laid a wreath at the National war memorial on the occasion of Republic Day, which has been a low-key affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic. #Republic Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the country in paying tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate pic.twitter.com/mDX47YYVfr ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021 During the Republic Day celebrations last year, the Prime Minister wore a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. In 2019, he wore a yellow-orange turban that had a red tail. The Prime Minister in 2014, the year he took over as Prime Minister, appeared on Independence Day in a bright headgear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always made a style statement with his choice of turbans during Republic Day and Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Indians earlier around the world on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day of India. “I wish everyone in India a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a Hindi tweet. India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday January 26, 2021, which will be the first to be held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the Republic Day celebrations will be quieter as there will be a shorter parade, no main guest to honor the occasion, and much less public participation in the event. Despite all COVID-19 restrictions and security protocols, India will show its military might with Rafale fighter jets participating in the Republic Day flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks , the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI combat aircraft, among others. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, a total of 32 tables – 17 from states and Union territories, six from the Ministry of Defense and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces – illustrating the rich cultural heritage, economic progress and the country’s defense prowess descend the Rajpath in the Republic Day parade. “Schoolchildren will perform folk arts and crafts demonstrating skill and dexterity passed down from generation to generation – Bajasal, one of the finest folk dances from Kalahandi to Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the ministry said. defense. A proud contingent of 122 members of the Bangladeshi armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday, the ministry said. Live







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos