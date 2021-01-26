Trump’s Hollywood income slumped as he prepared to leave the Oval Office





1:48 PM PST 01/25/2021 by Alex Weprin

The revenues of “The Apprentice” and the residue from movies like “Home Alone 2” and “The Little Rascals” declined dramatically during his last year in office.

Former President Donald Trump, who was a well-established media and entertainment figure for decades before winning the 2016 presidential election, saw his Hollywood income plummet in his last year in office.

In other words, according to Trump’s financial disclosure forms, which he filed with the US Bureau of Government Ethics on January 15, just days before leaving his post to his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (and which he appreciates at over $ 50 million).

Throughout his presidency, Trump continued to benefit financially from his relationship with Hollywood, including pensions from the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (each guaranteed before the merger of these unions in 2012), residual payments from a number of TV shows, movies like The Little Rascals (in which Trump played “Waldo’s Dad”), Home Alone 2, and perhaps most importantly, the payments related to the NBC reality show The Apprentice.

In fact, in each year of his presidency, Trump received a seven-figure payment from Trump Productions (his production company which had a 50% stake in the program), i.e. up to Last year.

Trump’s apprentice payments peaked in 2018 when he received over $ 2 million, and in 2019 they fell to just over $ 1.6 million. Last year, however, payments fell to just $ 275,000, according to the latest disclosure forms. While the record does not detail why Trump Productions’ revenue has fallen so much, it likely relates to syndication rights and reruns of the reality show.

In addition, Trump’s residual payments for his other film and television appearances, while still small, have declined further. His Little Rascals residual fee, which grossed him up to $ 1,000 in 2019, fell below $ 200 in 2020. Warner Bros. and Entertainment Partners’ residuals also fell into the lowest income category, which covers payments between $ 0.01 and $ 200.

Trump’s pensions from SAG ($ 84,292) and AFTRA ($ 9,451) each increased slightly in 2020. Trump started participating in the SAG plan in 1992, when he appeared in Home Alone 2, and the AFTRA plan in 1989, when he appeared in the flop Ghosts Can’t Do It (earning a Razzie Award in addition to his AFTRA pension).

Although Trump faces a potential deportation from SAG, it likely wouldn’t impact his pension.

The collapse in his media income extends even to his books. During his first year in office, he had two books that grossed him up to $ 1 million in earnings: The Art of the Deal and Time to Get Tough. Another book, Crippled America, earned him between $ 1 million and $ 5 million. In his last year in office, however, while The Art of the Deal still generated between $ 100,000 and $ 1 million in revenue, none of his other 14 books generated significant revenue.

His final disclosure package, however, included a few new additions: gifts Trump received during his tenure. They include a UFC MAGA Fighter’s Championship Belt Colby Covington, valued at $ 650, a bronze bust of Mount Rushmore (with Trump’s face added) of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, valued at $ 1,100, and a Mac Pro computer (the first assembled in Austin, Texas) gifted to Trump by Apple CEO Tim Cook valued at $ 5,999.

