Raast – Optimal digital payment experience





KARACHI:

Pakistan marked the start of 2021 with a digital leap forward following the launch of Raast – Pakistan’s first instant payment system that enables end-to-end digital payments between individuals, businesses and government entities.

Launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 11, this initiative is part of his “Vision for Digital Pakistan” to include poor segments of society in the formal economy.

However, the inauguration left a large number of people scratching their heads in confusion. The Express Tribune contacted an official who helped create the system to allay some of the doubts.

Karandaaz’s digital director, Rehan Akhtar, told the Express Tribune that Raast is not a bank or mobile wallet, but rather a backend payment system similar to 1link, which intends on boarding all banks in the country to offer to the public an optimal digital. payment experience.

“Banks and mobile wallets motivate people to open accounts so that respective service providers can help their customers transact through digital apps or internet portals,” he said.

“In contrast, no mobile apps will be launched for Raast and instead banking apps and portals will offer payment through the Raast mechanism.”

He added that all banks will be considered to offer payments through Raast mode.

Akhtar stressed that a single banking institution cannot develop a financial infrastructure for all of its customers, therefore, banks have collaborated with companies offering payment solutions to improve their services and cover all their customers. Raast is one of those systems, he said.

He spoke of the concept of interoperability whereby payment solutions help bank customers to withdraw money, even at ATMs that do not belong to their respective banking institution. However, it pays off.

“Interoperability also exists in the telecommunications industry, which allows consumers to make calls from local networks while they are abroad and that too pays off,” he said. “If interoperability is compromised, the customer suffers.”

He stressed that Raast aims to solve the problems related to account-to-account intraoperability between banks.

The interbank money transfer system is underutilized in Pakistan due to high fees and complicated procedures.

Detailing the arduous procedures, he said that in order to transfer funds, a client needed the name of the banking institution and the 10-14 digit account number of the other party. “This information needs to be verified and ultimately a high fee is charged for the transfer, which completely discourages micro-transactions through this mode.”

In his view, intraoperability should be a seamless experience and that is exactly what Raast plans to achieve.

He added that a directory should be created in the Raast system, which will simplify payment addresses for fast funds transfer.

The directory will alias the account holder, making it easier to find the person and transfer money between two accounts at different banking institutions.

“There will be little or no charge on transferring intra-bank funds through Raast, which will act as a massive incentive for consumers,” he said.

The official said the simplicity of the system associated with the directory is what makes it unique.

He clarified that there will be three use cases of the payment system.

In the first case, the government can use Raast to pay stock dividends, government salaries, and payments under the Ehsaas program.

Turning to the second case, he said that using the person-to-person system will allow the transfer of amounts between two individual accounts. However, this mechanism has not yet been activated. The third case is the use of Raast by a trader.

He added that if a merchant receives a digital payment, banks take two to five days to settle the amount, which can impact the cash flow of businessmen, especially those who have to purchase goods on a daily basis.

Raast will soon be launching a Visa-like merchant program with excellent efficiency, he said. Raast has the ability to handle multiple settlement processes per day and traders will receive their amounts the same day.

Finally, he explained, there will be a payment request option that allows merchants to demand payment for products through the service so that they receive the correct amount digitally, which eliminates the risk of fraud.

He added that the customer must approve the request and the money will be transferred to a merchant’s account from their account.

“Take for example the fact that a trader has sold goods worth Rs 600. He will request the customer through Raast to pay Rs600 digitally and the customer must approve the request to make the payment,” he said. -he declares. “That way there is no risk of fraud or underpayment.”

He expressed hope that the option to request payment will improve the experience of consumers.

Expert view

A source from the tech industry said the introduction of Raast is a big step forward for Pakistan as it will help reduce transaction times for digital payments.

“It will also help guide the adoption of digital payments in the country,” he said. “Raast will improve the efficiency of Pakistan’s digital payment infrastructure.”

Posted in The Express Tribune, January 26, 2021.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos