Birdwatch Twitters Pilot is an experiment using crowdsourcing to control disinformation





Birdwatch represents Twitters’ most experimental response to one of the biggest lessons social media companies have learned from the historic events of 2020: that their existing efforts to tackle disinformation, including tagging, verifying facts, and sometimes the removal of content, were not enough to prevent lies about a stolen. election or the coronavirus to reach and influence large sections of the population. Researchers who studied law enforcement actions by social media companies last year found that fact checks and labels are usually implemented too late, after a post or tweet is went viral.

The Birdwatch project, which during the duration of the pilot project will operate as a separate website, is new in that it attempts to integrate new mechanisms into the Twitters product which puts fact-checking by its community at the forefront. 187 million daily users worldwide. Rather than having to sift through responses to tweets to sift through what is true or false or have Twitter employees add a tag to a tweet that provides additional context, users will be able to click on a folder of notes. separate attached to a tweet where they can see the consensus. -responses from the community. Twitter will have a team that will review winning responses to avoid manipulation, although a major question is whether any part of the process will be automated and therefore easier to play.

Crowdsourcing models are as old as the Internet itself and are most often associated with services such as Wikipedia, Quora, and Reddit. Each of these services has a model in which community members and administrators debate the content and come to a conclusion, with the platform playing a limited curating and policing role. While Wikipedias’ crowdsourced model is considered very effective, Reddit has struggled.

The Birdwatch interface may change the look of Twitter slightly, but it takes a long-standing approach.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg both said the best cure for problematic speech is more conversation and dialogue rather than a censorship model in which content is removed. or concealed. This latest strategy, which businesses doubled down on during the election and its aftermath, did not take a big step in preventing disinformation, and it also pushed many Trump supporters and right-wing users to platforms. smaller and ideologically favorable.

The sense that tech companies have strayed from their ideals of a big tent for free speech was further heightened when the platforms banned President Donald Trump following his rally fueled by disinformation that preceded the violent siege of the Capitol this month. Experts also pointed out that the wave and pace of labeling, fact-checking and other enforcement action is unsustainable for small services like Twitter.

Two recent studies have underscored the value of community fact-checking in correcting disinformation about the pandemic.

