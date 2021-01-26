Xi jinping warns of ‘new cold war’ if US continues policies of protectionism and division





Chinese President Xi Xinping has warned US President Joe Biden that he risks a “cold war” if Washington continues its protectionist policies of former US President Donald Trump. Bilateral relations between the United States and China have deteriorated due to the strict policies of the Trump administration, with the former US president calling the novel coronavirus a “Chinese virus.” However, after the new administration took over the White House on January 20, while addressing a virtual World Economic Forum event, Xi called for a multilateral approach to resolve the economic crisis resulting from the unprecedented COVID pandemic. -19. Xi Jinping also said the global health crisis that originated in China’s Wuhan province in December 2019 should not be used as an excuse to reverse globalization in favor of “decoupling and isolation.” However, the Chinese president refrained from mentioning the United States or Biden in the first public speech since Trump left the White House. But Xi made it clear that China would not be dictated by Washington and that the policy of “isolation” would only push the world into division. “Building small circles or starting a new cold war, rejecting, threatening or intimidating others, voluntarily imposing decoupling, disruption of supply or sanctions, and creating isolation or estrangement will only push the world into division and even confrontation, ”Xi said. Read – 10 dead, 1 still missing in the explosion of a gold mine in China Read – UN chief hopes tensions along India-China border could be eased through dialogue Read – “ The US President pledged to end China’s economic abuse ”: White House ‘Biden pledged to end China’s economic abuse’ Meanwhile, the United States declared on January 25 that it was determined to end Chinese aggression on many fronts. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has informed that US President Joe Biden will work closely with allies as well as other partners to counter China’s “ economic abuse ”. “The US president has pledged to end China’s economic abuse on many fronts. The most effective way to do this is to work in coordination with our allies and partners, ”said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary. She added, “We have seen in recent years that China is becoming more authoritarian at home and more assertive abroad and that Beijing is challenging our security, prosperity and values ​​in a meaningful way that requires a new approach. American. We want to approach it with some strategic patience. “ Lily – LAC Row: India, China agree to 10th military-level talks at earliest after ‘positive talks’ Read – EXPLAINER: How Taiwan Features In US-China Relations Under Biden







