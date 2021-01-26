Narendra Modi turned India into a quagmire

Ashis Ray was the founding chief of CNN’s office for South Asia. He is now an international affairs analyst for the BBC.

Today marks 70 years of India as a republic.

Yet the country is not in a state to celebrate. The annual military parade has been cut short and the conventional foreign dignitary as the main guest will be absent after COVID forced the withdrawal of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The economy is emasculated, Chinese troops are brazenly entrenched in Indian territory in the western Himalayas, and residents of the sensitive Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir are largely disenchanted with Delhi. More critically still, Narendra Modi’s Hindu supremacist and majority agenda has dangerously divided a multi-religious society.

Modi – so far a Pracharak or Hindu activist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s publicist, or RSS – promised clean government and an economic miracle. He rocked the infrastructure of the state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister, as a shining model, hiding the fact that it was one of the worst performing states on the Human Development Index. Forgetting the fact that his predecessor Prime Minister Manmohan Singh achieved the strongest economic growth in Indian history and lifted 150 million people out of poverty, Indian voters were wowed by the web spun by Modi .

As soon as his Bharatiya Janata party – the political arm of the RSS – came to power in 2014, the government embarked – nationally and internationally – in creating a personality cult. Singh had left the economy at a take-off stage and the performance of the first two quarters under Modi was proof of that. But growth inexorably declined before contracting by 24% due to COVID.

Yet long before the economy collapsed, Modi had already resorted to overt Hindu nationalism, with demonization and discrimination against liberal Hindus, Christians, Communists and especially Muslims. This distracted unsuspecting Hindus, 36% of whom voted for him in 2019, up from half a decade earlier. Congress, for 55 years, India’s natural secular governing party, has not held its leaders responsible for catastrophic defeats in two successive elections or for reinventing itself.

In August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its autonomy – a condition for this previously princely state to join India in 1947. Its statehood was downgraded to central government status and a further part of it – Ladakh – separated from it.

Among thousands of others, his three former chief ministers were jailed under a draconian law reserved for terrorists. A curfew has been imposed in the Kashmir Valley for months, destroying livelihoods in the key tourism sector. Even after 18 months, Internet and Wi-Fi services – access which the United Nations has considered a human right – still need to be restored to the level available in the rest of India.

A police officer shoots pro-freedom protesters in Rangreth, on the outskirts of Srinagar, in November 2020: Jammu and Kashmir is stripped of its autonomy. © NurPhoto / Getty Images

He followed a Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, which, by introducing religion as a criterion of nationality, abandoned the secular prescription of the Indian constitution. In cases of illegality, the Indian Supreme Court has often acted in the past as a just arbiter. However, multiple petitions challenging the validity of the measures in Jammu and Kashmir and the CAA have yet to be heard, let alone judged.

The same goes for some BJP-led states that unveil illegal ordinances to thwart Hindu-Muslim marriages. Apart from Modi, the president and vice-president of India and the president of Lok Sabha, the decisive chamber of parliament, come from the RSS; while the current Chief Justice of India has behaved, if at all, like a closet card holder.

The lynching of Muslims and critics of outright Hinduism was not condemned or elicited only token deterrence from Modi. The police have become compliant. A 2019 amendment to a preventive law allows the government to label anyone a terrorist and incarcerate them indefinitely without bail. Journalists are among the victims of this vicious legislation.

Large sections of the Indian news media have become companion dogs. They were either appeased by publicity support or threatened with harassment by the police. Beyond that, strident pro-Modi platforms – funded by his supporters – have surfaced under the cover of television news channels. And Modi has a grip on social media. Facebook has indeed been accused of being hand in hand with the BJP, while Twitter has not yet sufficiently censored the fake incendiary tweets of the Modi Brigade.

The policy of Modi’s older brother towards neighbors alienated Nepal, with which India had enjoyed a special relationship. Bangladesh, a trusted friend, complains about being accused of mistreating its Hindu minority. The perpetually strained relationship with Pakistan is at an all-time low.

China, which put aside its border dispute with India after the 1993 peace and tranquility treaty between the two countries, is now seriously violating its commitment. Modi’s inclination towards the Donald Trump administration has pissed off Russia – India’s largest arms supplier. Japan and the West sympathize with India against Chinese belligerence but have so far lacked the strength to counter it.

There has been a reckless pursuit by Modi to sell Hinduism as being synonymous with nationalism to India’s traditionally apolitical armed forces. But controversial agricultural reforms – manifested in mass protests – risk disenchanting Sikh soldiers, many of whom belong to farming families.

“What we have now is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” wrote Tarun Khaitan, associate dean of law at the University of Oxford, in a recent article on the attack on democracy and Indian institutions. . Indeed, the more Modi holds back the blows, the more India will sink into a quagmire.