This Sceptred Island will star Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson – / Film





Kenneth branagh is about to slap a wacky wig forThis Sceptred Island, a new five-part drama in which the actor will play British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The series, which will air on Sky, comes fromThe trip series director Michael winterbottom, and “will paint a picture of events surrounding the British Prime Minister, the government and the country in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic”. Winterbottom will direct the entire series from a screenplay he co-wrote withKieron Quirke. News fromThis Sceptred Islandcomes from Deadline, which reports that the five-part series “will trace the impact of the pandemic on Britain and the response of scientists, nurses and medics as they strive to contain and defeat the virus . It is based on firsthand testimony from people including those at Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and hospitals and nursing homes across the country. Kenneth Branagh, who was recently seen pounding himPrinciple, is set to play UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and this is the only casting news available right now. Either way, it sounds like exactly the kind of role Branagh is going to sneak into, and it also means we’ll soon have some really fun footage of Branagh sporting Johnson’s ever-neglected hair, and really, right? what matters most. ? Regarding the project, Director Michael Winterbottom said: “The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to fight an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community. Bears brings together countless real stories from Boris Johnson in Issue 10 for frontline workers nationwide, chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus. AndSky UK Chief Content Officer Zai Bennett said: “COVID-19 has presented unique challenges to the world, and in the UK, the resilience and courage of the public over the past year has were just amazing. . Introducing NHS staff and key frontline workers in the extraordinary struggle, to those in government facing unprecedented challenges; Michael Winterbottom has a clear and compelling vision in telling this remarkable story. The incredible creative talent that Fremantle has brought together, including Kenneth Branagh’s central performance, will make This Sceptred Isle a drama we are proud to tell. Winterbottom co-wrote the script for the series with Kieron Quirke. Winterbottom will also be executive producer, alongside Richard Brown, Melissa Parmenter, Josh Hyams and Anthony Wilcox, while Tim Shipman, political editor of The Sunday Times, will serve as a consultant. Filming will begin this year with a probable premiere for fall 2022. Cool articles on the web:

