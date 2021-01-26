PTI allies hold all the cards





An archive image of Prime Minister Imran Khan. What is a motion of censure? Does the opposition have enough votes to withdraw the prime minister? Where is the party in power?

Since PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proposed a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan to overthrow the PTI government, there has been a lot of debate about whether the opposition alliance has the number she needs.

Today we explain what a no-confidence motion is, what the opposition’s position is and what the chances are that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be removed from office.

What is a motion of censure?

A no-confidence motion is when a group of political parties decide they don’t want the outgoing Prime Minister to continue.

Article 95 of the Constitution states that for such a motion to be tabled, it will need the support of 20% of all members of the National Assembly. But in order for the motion to pass Parliament, it will need a simple majority.

Once passed, the motion of no confidence has the power to call a general election and could see a new prime minister appointed.

Article 95: Vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister

1. A resolution for a vote of no confidence, presented by at least twenty percent of all members of the National Assembly, may be adopted against the Prime Minister by the National Assembly.

2. A resolution referred to in subsection (1) may not be put to a vote before the expiration of three days or more than seven days from the day on which such resolution is presented to the National Assembly.

3. A resolution referred to in paragraph (1) may not be presented to the National Assembly while the National Assembly examines the grant applications submitted to it in the annual budget statement.

4. If the resolution referred to in subsection (1) is adopted by a majority of the members of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister ceases to exercise his functions.

Does the opposition have enough voice to withdraw the Prime Minister?

Currently, there are 340 parliamentarians in the National Assembly, which has 342 members, with two seats to be filled in next month’s by-elections.

This means that the opposition only requires one member of the NA to vote in favor of the motion than the number voting against.

That number is 171.

How many votes does the opposition alliance currently have?

At the moment, he only has 158 votes in the House.

Here’s a breakdown:

Where is the party in power?

With the support of its coalition partners, the PTI holds a majority in the August House with a total of 178 votes.

Here’s a breakdown:

What are the opposition’s options?

The opposition wants the censure motion to go through the lower house of parliament, it will need 21 more votes than the ruling party.

To do this, the opposition will need the support of four independent parliamentarians and at least three other political parties – which are, for the moment, in coalition with the PTI.

The three political parties that can make or break the PTI government are: MQM-P, PML-Q, GDA or BAP.

