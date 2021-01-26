President Jokowi targets end of 2022 All villages in Indonesia have internet access





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set a target by the end of 2022 that all villages in Indonesia have access to the Internet. The president echoed the management of these goals during a restricted cabinet meeting which was also attended by the deputy minister of villages, development of disadvantaged regions and transmigration, Budi Arie Setiadi. “It was announced by the president at a restricted cabinet meeting, by the end of 2022 all villages in Indonesia must have internet access,” Budi Arie said during a panel discussion. by Bangkapos.com, Tuesday (1/26/2021). . Budi Arie explained that meeting the internet needs of every village in Indonesia was President Jokowi’s follow-up on his election promise. President Jokowi promised two things for the development of the village during his campaign. Also read: The chain of transmission of Covid-19 in villages is relatively controlled thanks to Jokowi’s policy of barring town residents from returning to their homes Firstly to develop a tourist village and secondly to develop a digital village. “There are two goals or promises of Pak Joko Widodo in the presidential election for the village, first to develop a tourist village and then for a digital village,” said Budi Arie. The development of digitally based villages is a target because villages all over Indonesia are projected by President Jokowi to become a means of transformation towards an advanced Indonesia. “The digital village is a means or a means of transformation towards advanced Indonesia,” concluded Budi Arie.







