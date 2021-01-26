Xi Jinping pledges China’s contribution to making COVID-19 vaccine accessible, affordable for all __ (cctv.com)





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China will help make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible and affordable in all countries. He made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. In the face of the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, China and Dominica have united to fight the pandemic, a manifestation of the deep friendship between the two sides, Xi said, adding that China will continue to provide assistance. and support to developing countries. , including Dominica, in the fight against the pandemic. The Chinese president also said the two countries should strongly support the World Health Organization and cooperate to build a global health-for-all community. Although China and Dominica are distant from each other, the two countries are good friends, sharing mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, Xi said. According to Xi, in the nearly 17 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral ties have made great strides, with the two sides supporting each other on issues of fundamental concern, cooperating well in areas such as building infrastructure, agriculture, health and education, and deepening friendship between the two peoples. He also said that China appreciates Dominica’s making the development of its relations with China a diplomatic priority and that it is willing to continue to assist Dominica in its economic and social development to the best of its ability. “I believe that with the joint efforts of the two sides, China-Dominican friendly and cooperative relations will certainly develop even better,” Xi said. For his part, Skerrit said that the Chinese government adheres to a people-centered approach and is committed to solving the problem of unbalanced development, providing invaluable assistance to Dominica and other developing countries in their economic development. and social. He reiterated that Dominica adheres to the one-China policy, supports the peaceful reunification of China, resolutely opposes foreign interference in China’s internal affairs, and stands firmly by China’s side on matters relating to Hong Kong and Taiwan. Skerrit said Dominica appreciates China’s leadership in addressing global climate change and stressed that Dominica will actively participate in building the Belt and Road Initiative and promoting the development of relations. between the Caribbean countries and China.

