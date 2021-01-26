Good news for education





Honest and dynamic leadership is essential for the development of any organization or country. It has been rightly said that an organization without effective leadership is like a ship sailing the high seas without a captain.

While Prime Minister Imran Khan quite often gave the example of countries like Singapore or Malaysia and how the committed leadership in those countries has made their respective nations quite prosperous in a few decades, what Prime Khan and his team have accomplished until ‘now: let it be decided by the jury (the people) in due course.

Nowadays, there is hardly any good news about most public sector organizations and their performance. In particular, news from universities in the public sector paints a grim picture of the overall picture. Every now and then we hear that some of the oldest and largest state universities do not have funds to provide a pension for their retired employees. These hotspots of learning, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, often ask the government to give them bailouts to enable them to provide timely salaries and pensions to its staff and teachers.

Very recently, the University of Peshawar, the oldest and largest state institute of higher education in the province, issued a notification informing its employees that the organization was unable to pay them the full wages due to financial constraints. All parties concerned are notified for information that due to financial constraints, the university is not able to pay full salaries to its employees for the month of January 2021. Only base salary plus personal wages will be disbursed for the same month, the notification says.

Unfortunately, the fate of Gomal University in DI Khan, the second largest and oldest institution in the province after the University of Peshawar, is also no different when it comes to financial sustainability and increasing cases of harassment.

And it is not only these old and prestigious places of learning, but also a number of new universities, especially those established in the current millennium, which are making the headlines due to mismanagement, cases of harassment, corruption, nepotism and undue political interference.

Among the new universities in KP and elsewhere across the country, some of them are doing very well in providing quality education to students on their doorstep. Some of the new universities have outclassed many of the oldest and largest universities in the country.

For example, it is very heartwarming to share with readers that among the new universities, the University of Malakand has achieved a number of feats that many of the country’s old and greatest places of learning have not been in. able to accomplish despite a privileged resources and locations.

Malakand University was the first public sector university in the Malakand Division, established in 2001 under a charter issued by then Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the late Iftikhar Hussain Shah. The credit goes to its first vice-chancellor, Professor Dr Jahan Dar Shah, who ensured meritocracy as the sole criterion for appointing professors. Fortunately, at that time, universities were not seen as places to provide employment opportunities for political buddies, as is unfortunately the case today in most universities and other public sector organizations.

Today, this institute has made great strides in the field of education and research. Under the very dynamic leadership of the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Gul Zaman, the university has made significant progress in several areas. When I joined university in 2018 after completing my post-doctorate in Germany, it was indeed a different place from where I left in 2016.

For example, in order to use resources efficiently, the current administration has built 35 stores attached to the university. Likewise, 75 end-of-life houses (inherited in very poor condition from FDC) were renovated and handed over to employees. It is also now a permanent source of income for the university and has enabled faculty and staff to reside on campus.

During his tenure, the current Vice-Chancellor carried out a number of projects. Within three years, a seven kilometer perimeter wall, a girls ‘hostel for 200 female students, and a boys’ hostel of the same capacity were built. In addition, a new hostel for staff, an academic block, an examination center and various other facilities were created.

The vice-chancellor has also taken concrete steps towards the creation of the women’s sub-campus. The PC-I of the project, the cost of which is estimated at 1497.35 million, was recently approved by the HEC. The establishment of the Malakand University women’s sub-campus was a long-felt need.

Professor Dr Gul Zaman is not only a brilliant researcher with three times the Research Productivity Award from the Pakistan Council of Science & Technology (PCST) and recipient of the HEC Best University Teachers Award in 2011, he also has the ability to lead from the front to encourage and promote quality research. To this end, to establish lasting academic and institutional links, the Vice-Chancellor has signed numerous memoranda of understanding and agreements with national and international organizations aimed at promoting mutual collaboration in teaching and research.

Although located in a somewhat remote area and less privileged locality, the University of Malakand has excelled in national and international rankings, proving that hard work, commitment and dedication certainly pay dividends. The university got the second position at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12th in Pakistan and 483rd in the world, as the most sustainable university in the world according to the 2020 UI Green Metric World University ranking.

Likewise, according to the QS University Ranking, it was first in KP, 17th in Pakistan and 351-400th in Asia. In addition, according to Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2020 (UK), Malakand University got first position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fifth position in Pakistan (general category universities), ninth position in Pakistan (universities specialized and general category). as the 401-600 position in the world.

During my regular interactions with colleagues from other universities across the country, they say that when they hear about Malakand, it reminds me of the image of Talibanization, activism and backwardness. There is no doubt that the wave of Talibanization and the crisis in activism that followed dealt a severe blow to the general law and order situation in the region and particularly affected the education sector.

While the crisis of activism affected all segments of society and all sectors of the economy, educational institutions were the main targets of these dark and evil forces. In a post-conflict investigation conducted by the government with the support of humanitarian organizations, it was found that the Taliban had destroyed or damaged a total of 664 people in the five districts of the Malakand Division. While normalcy was restored to the region a long time ago, with the completion of the Swat Highway, the distance between Malakand and the city center has shrunk considerably. Even before the completion of the Swat Highway, more than 30 percent of students studying at Malakand University were from other districts.

Now that almost every district has its own university, it is truly a proud moment for those associated with this institute that it is the number one choice and priority for students to be admitted here.

E-mail: [email protected]

The author holds a doctorate from Massey University, New Zealand. He teaches at the University of Malakand.

