Boris Johnson to sign border checks TODAY as returning Britons pay thousands | UK | New





Ministers are trying to block the spread of new variants of the coronavirus in the UK, fearing they are no longer resistant to existing vaccines. Later today, Cabinet will meet to discuss whether to extend the system to all overseas travel.

It would effectively ban overseas travel for those unable or unwilling to pay £ 1,500 to quarantine in a hotel for ten days. According to the proposal, arrivals would be taken to a hotel from the airport by bus with security guards ensuring they stay. However, officials told The Daily Mail the move would be “a logistical challenge” as there are only 10,000 hotel rooms located near Heathrow Airport, the UK’s busiest. As a result, the new system could take up to three weeks to be operational.

Currently around 8,000 people arrive at Heathrow every day, but that figure is expected to drop significantly if mandatory quarantine is introduced. Boris Johnson on Monday warned that more measures were needed to “protect this country from reinfection from abroad” The Prime Minister added: “We need a solution that gives us the maximum possible protection against reinfection from abroad. “You can see the risk. We have to realize that there is at least the theoretical risk that a new variant which is an anti-vaccine variant will come up. READ MORE: Oxford-AstraZeneca hit back at claims of German media discredit

A Heathrow spokesperson warned the aviation industry was “already on its knees” and the new policy would “have huge ramifications for Britain”. They added: “It is completely unacceptable that an industry most affected has seen other people, lucky to experience a profit boom and no restrictions, benefit from unnecessary financial support while we remain ignored. A similar sentiment was expressed in a joint statement from industry bodies, the Airport Operators Association and Airlines UK. They said: “We have fully supported the government to do what is right in the face of this pandemic, but the policy must be evidence-based and there must be a roadmap to get out of these restrictions as soon as possible. ‘she is sure. “

On Monday, the government revealed that 592 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. The UK’s total death toll is approaching 100,000 and is expected to exceed that figure later in the week. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there are currently 37,000 people hospitalized across Britain with coronavirus.

He added that there are “more people on ventilators than at any time in this whole pandemic.” Almost 6.6 million people across the UK have received their first coronavirus vaccine, with around four-fifths of those over 80 being vaccinated. These figures are considerably higher than those in other European countries, raising fears that new, more vaccine-resistant variants of Covid that are emerging will be imported into the UK.







