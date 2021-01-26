The Daily Brief 2021-01-25

This is a summary of 12 AMN articles on the following topics: Russia, Syria, Gulf, Iran, Israel, United States, Erdogan, Turkey, Deir_Ezzor, Palmyra, Ethiopia, Sudan, Arabia, ISIS, Lebanon, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, NATO, Guaido, Venezuela.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9.45pm) – For the second time in a month, unknown drones have struck the oil smuggling sites of Turkish-backed forces in the Aleppo countryside. There were reports that drones approached Turkish-backed forces oil smuggling sites in the town of Tarheen on Sunday evening. Unknown drones, likely Russian aerospace forces, then set off a flurry of missiles at the oil smuggling sites, causing massive explosions inside the city. https://twitter.com/LastDef/status/1353415994740514816?s=20 If the Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on these strikes, it is believed that their drones are attacking them … Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 p.m.) – The Haaretz newspaper on Sunday quoted Israeli military sources as saying that senior officials in Israel agreed behind closed doors to deploy the Iron Dome defense system at US military bases in a number from Middle Eastern countries. East, Eastern Europe and the Far East. Israeli officials told the newspaper that the speech was about “the technical approval of the Americans to deploy the batteries to protect their forces against possible attacks from Iran and its allies.” Officials declined to reveal which Gulf states the Iron Dome will be deployed in…. Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 p.m.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Saturday evening about his country’s policy in Syria during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Istanbul, attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense. The Turkish presidency said in a statement in this regard: “The current foreign policy situation has been assessed in many cases, starting with bilateral relations with different countries, up to international developments.” The official Turkish news agency Anadolu said the meeting was to “assess foreign policy” and deal with “regional developments, mainly the issues of Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya,… Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 p.m.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced that three of its soldiers were killed and ten others wounded in an attack on a passenger bus along the Deir Ezzor-Palmyra highway. According to a field report from Homs governorate, the bus was targeted around 2:30 p.m. local time near the town of Al-Shoula, located along the Deir Ezzor-Palmyra road. The ambush was carried out by a group of armed men, who reportedly opened fire on the bus from the southern end of the Deir Ezzor-Palmyra highway before retreating into an unknown area. Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 p.m.) – Sudanese media reported Sunday evening that the Sudanese army attacked sites inside Ethiopia in response to the bombing of an area in Sudan by Ethiopian forces. The Sudan Tribune newspaper said a Sudanese reconnaissance force from the mountains of Abu Tayyour, on the border between the two countries, was the target of mortar attacks by Ethiopian army forces stationed in the area. Abdel-Rafi in Ethiopia. The newspaper reported that the Sudanese army responded to the attack force without any loss of life in its ranks. Sudano-Ethiopian relations have … Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 p.m.) – Iranian Foreign Ministry has confirmed Tehran is open to dialogue with Saudi Arabia, in case the latter avoids violence and neglect of regional security and cooperation with outside powers to the region. “If we see this change in the behavior and rhetoric of the Saudis, Iran will certainly be open to dialogue with him,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. As part of the discussion on the Yemeni crisis, he stressed that it is not possible to talk about peace in Yemen, as Saudi Arabia continues to bomb the Yemeni people, stressing … Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 p.m.) – Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Abdel Rahim Mousavi on Monday inspected the air defense sites of the three Gulf Islands (Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb), who are in dispute with the Emirates. Iran’s Tasnim Agency reported, “Major General Moussavi visited the martyred Ismaili air defense group in Bandar Linke, where he inspected the defense group and the three islands, and was briefed on the the combat readiness and operational capability of that unit. ” During the inspection tour, Major General Moussavi said: “The south-eastern defense zone is one… Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 p.m.) – Russian aerospace forces on Monday launched several airstrikes over central Syria, targeting a number of sites belonging to the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) in the Badiya Al-Sham Region. According to a field report from the Syrian governorate of Homs, Russian aerospace forces heavily bombed ISIS positions between the historic ruins of Al-Resafa and Ithriya, causing serious damage to the forces of the terrorist group in the region. Russian aerospace forces also carried out several airstrikes between the governorates of Homs and Deir Ezzor, affecting numerous terrorist hideouts near the towns of Al-Sukhnah (Homs governorate) and… Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 p.m.) – An Israeli F-35 plane was reportedly spotted over Lebanese airspace this week as it was first sighted in the small Levantine country since it was acquired by Tel Aviv. In the photos, which were said to have been taken by a photographer for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV and then shared on social media, the Israeli F-35 can be seen flying at medium altitude over Lebanon. It is not known exactly where the F-35 intended to fly or how long it spent in Lebanese airspace. https://twitter.com/wrongname46/status/1353709053495668736?s=20 Israel was one of the first countries of… Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 p.m.) – Iranian TV, quoting CNN, reported that Indonesia had seized an Iranian tanker for illegally transporting oil to the region. State-owned Fars News also quoted Indonesian media as saying Jakarta had arrested two tankers, one of which was Iranian, identified as the Horse, and the other flying the Panamanian flag, identified as the Free. “Indonesian officials said the reason for the detention of the two tankers was the illegal transportation of oil between the two ships. The two ships were spotted by chance as they turned off their tracking devices, ”the Fars report said. https://youtu.be/Lb0wKODVgeQ Iranian… Read more->

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 p.m.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) refuses to provide Turkey with military materiel because of its support for Azerbaijan. This statement came during Erdogan’s speech as he attended the inauguration of the locally made frigate “Istanbul”, accompanied by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and a number of industry officials from defense. The Turkish President said: “We have asked our NATO allies to provide us with war parts, but they refused due to our support for Azerbaijan.” “This is why we have decided to rely 100% on ourselves in the military industries”, he … Read more->

The European Union has announced that, although it considers Juan Guaido a “privileged interlocutor”, it no longer considers him an interim president of Venezuela. The 27 bloc members said in a joint statement that Guaido was part of the democratic opposition, despite a recent European Parliament resolution calling on EU governments to maintain Guaido’s position as head of state. “The EU reiterates its calls for … the freedom and security of all political opponents, in particular the representatives of the opposition parties elected to the 2015 National Assembly, and in particular Juan Guaido,” the statement told the outcome of a meeting of … Read more->

