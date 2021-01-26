After being rejected by the masses, Opp turns to parliament: Shibli





ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance was in tatters, pursuing conflicting narratives.

His statement, through a tweet, appears clearly in the context of the contradictory statements and approaches of the leaders of the parties making up the PDM. A few days ago, Bilawal Bhutto proposed to present a motion of censure against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly. He said this was a clear indication that the alliance of opposition parties had disintegrated. The minister added that the opposition parties took to the roads to deceive the masses but are now turning to parliament after being rejected by the masses. He said opposition parties would not submit resignations and would also participate in the elections. In a tweet, the minister pointed out that the President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had insisted on tabling a motion of censure, Ahsan Iqbal had reservations about this strategy and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz , had insisted on the long walk. .

However, the proposal received a ruthless response from top PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, who said Bilawal could table a motion of no confidence against the prime minister, if he had the required numbers in the House.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the PDM would organize a long march if the prime minister did not resign by January 31. Ahsan Iqbal had referred to the embarrassing defeat of joint oppositions over the motion of censure against outgoing Senate President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in 2019, when despite having around 64 members on his side, the opposition was unable to win to send the president to pack his bags, by secret ballot. Again, on the much-talked-about option of mass withdrawals from legislatures, the two main parties PML-N and PPP are poles apart, and internally they have also faced divisions among their lawmakers. In an interview with a private news channel, Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the opposition was neither interested in strengthening democracy nor in developing the country because it was only thirsty for power. The minister said the opposition parties were well aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only politician who would not compromise on corruption, adding that the main opposition parties had committed massive corrupt practices in the country. during their tenure and had registered cases against each other.

Separately, Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that opposition lawmakers would not submit resignations, adding that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was going through a critical phase.

Speaking to reporters in the federal capital on Monday, the PTI minister said the call for the resignation of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawazs would be ignored and stressed that she had failed even to convince his brother-in-law to give up becoming a member of the Assembly. Taking a jibe at opposition leaders, Fawad Chaudhry added that talks related to resignations over the past three months have turned into a joke. Fawad said opposition members will continue to work with the same salaries and the masses are not interested in the jalsas organized by the PDM. He said he advised Federal Information Technology Minister Syed Aminul Haq to distribute tablets to opposition leaders so that they can broadcast their speeches on social media.

