Indonesia: Islamic Finance Market Share To Reach 10% With Launch Of Three-Way Merged Bank | Salaam Gateway





JAKARTA – The market share of Indonesia’s Islamic financial sector is expected to cross the 10% mark next month when the three sharia-compliant, merged state-owned banks begin operations. Islamic assets made up 9.9% of Indonesia’s total financial sector at the end of November last year, said Wimboh Santoso, outgoing president of the nonprofit Islamic Economic Society (MES), at the meeting. from a recent conference on virtual media. This market share comes about three decades since the opening of the country’s first Islamic bank, Bank Muamalat, in 1992. The Islamic finance industry grew by 21.58% between January and November 2020 to reach 1,770.32 billion rupees ($ 126 billion), far more than the increase of 13.84% for the same period in 2019 , Wimboh said. KEY ACTIVE INDONESIA ISLAMIC FINANCE STATS NOV 2020: Islamic banking assets 592.35 trillion rupees

Islamic non-bank assets 113.16 trillion rupees

Islamic capital market assets (corporate sukuk, government sukuk, Islamic mutual funds, excluding Sharia-compliant stocks) Rs 1,063.81 trillion Despite the strong growth last year, the market share is still far from the national target of 20%. “We still face real challenges to accelerate the Sharia financial ecosystem,” said Wimboh, who is also chairman of the board of commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK). He said the challenges are: low literacy rate (8.93% compared to 38.03% conventional)

low inclusion rate (9.1% compared to 76.19% conventional) due to uneducated clients, especially in the regions,

limited sharia products

an economic model that depends too much on the financing of the murabahah and the sukuk

experienced expertise / limited human capital within the industry. Wimboh added that Indonesia’s Islamic financial sector should explore new products and business models such as micro and small business financing through micro waqf agencies. He also suggested that the industry collaborate more with digital players, increase its human capital skills through professional certifications, e-learning, scholarships, research on the topic of l industry and increase the presence of Islamic banking companies in the domestic and global market. The MES welcomes the upcoming launch in February of Bank Syariah Indonesia, the entity created following the merger of three public banks. “We support efforts to increase the capacity of the domestic Sharia financial sector, for example through the merger of state-owned Islamic banks. To really have an impact, we shouldn’t do things as usual as we have done for the past 20 years, ”he added. Sutan Emir Hidayat, Director of the Islamic Economy Support Ecosystem at the National Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS) believes that the new merged bank will push Islamic finance’s market share to very soon. through the 10% mark. The consolidated assets held by the three banks – Bank Syariah Mandiri, BNI Syariah and BRI Syariah – are around 207 trillion rupees ($ 14 billion) and it will be the seventh largest bank after BRI, Bank Mandiri, BCA, BNI , BTN and CIMB Niaga, said Sutan. He believes that the “sharia economy brand,” launched Monday, January 25 by President Joko Widodo, will stimulate the growth of the Islamic finance industry. The new logo can be used by government agencies and other stakeholders of the Islamic economy for their products, activities and campaigns to show a unified dynamic for the growth of the industry and increase awareness of it. here among consumers. The Indonesian Islamic Economy logo was launched on January 25, 2021 by President Joko Widodo. (Reporting by Yosi Winosa; Editing by Emmy Abdul Alim [email protected]) * Correction: in paragraph 2, Wimboh Santoso is corrected as the outgoing president of the Non-Profit Islamic Economic Society (MES). The post of president was handed over to Erick Thohir, the current Minister of Public Enterprises, after the press conference. © SalaamGateway.com 2021 All rights reserved

