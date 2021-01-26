Tomorrow, Jokowi receives a second injection of Covid-19 vaccine





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will receive a second injection of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. As planned, Jokowi will receive a second injection starting after 14 days of the first Covid-19 vaccination on January 13, 2021. Not only Jokowi, everyone who received the first vaccine with the president will also undergo the Covid-19 vaccination again. The palace did not provide any technical information regarding the implementation of the second Covid-19 vaccination. However, the secretary general of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Amirsyah Tambunan, confirmed that the numbers would be fed back to the president. “Insha Allah, tomorrow,” he said by text message, Tuesday January 26, 2021. Regarding the location of the vaccination, he said, it was later announced. “Later night is informed, ”Amirsyah said. On January 13, the first recipient of the Covid-19 vaccine with President Jokowi was the general president of the Indonesian Association of Physicians (IDI) Daeng M Faqih, the general secretary of the Indonesian Council of Ulemas (MUI) as well as the representative of Muhammadiyah Amirsyah Tambunan, PBNU Rais Syuriah Ahmad Ishomuddin. In addition, the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, the head of the national police, General Idham Azis, and artist Raffi Ahmad. In addition to the six people above, a number of personalities participated in the first vaccination against Covid-19 in subsequent sessions at the Palais on the same day. They are Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Minister of Health), Unifah Rosyidi (General President of PGRI), Ronald Rischard Tapilatu (Association of Churches of Indonesia), Father Agustinus Heri Wibowo (Indonesian Bishops’ Conference). Then I Nyoman Suarthani (Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia), Partono Nyanasuryanadi (Indonesian Buddhist Association) and Peter Lesmana (Indonesian Council of Confucian Religions). In addition, other representatives were also included, namely Penny Kusumastuti Lukito (Head of BPOM), Rosan Perkasa Roeslani (President of Kadin), Ade Zubaidah (General Secretary of Indonesian Association of Midwives). Then Harif Fadhillah (president of the PPNI DPP) Nur Fauzah (nurse), Lusy Noviani (Wasekjen of the Indonesian Association of Pharmacists), Agustini Setiyorini (union representative) and Narti (representative of traders). In addition to this figure and President Jokowi, Wiku Adisasmito and Reisa Asmo Subroto, spokesperson for the Covid-19 Handling Task Force Covid-19 vaccination first. Also read: The Minister of Health called the Covid-19 screening system in Indonesia bad, it is the epidemiologist DEWI NURITA







