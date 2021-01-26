Donald Trump’s misdeeds were more than “distractions”





Why Many Things Must Happen Before Our Nation Can “Move On”

As you’ve probably noticed by now, a number of conservatives have pitched a problematic narrative in the wake of the Trump presidency and it goes like this: Trump’s lack of success in the White House was not so much about a fundamental flaw. its agenda or fundamental objective; rather, it was the result of allowing unnecessary “distractions” and personal weaknesses to get in the way.

If Trump had simply remained focused and not allowed himself to get lost in unruly and counterproductive personal actions and battles, according to this troubling argument, his presidency would have been a success. Indeed, say these apologists, it was successful in many ways that were simply obscured by the chaos and hubbub that surrounded his personal conduct.

This claim is not only false, but dangerous.

The harsh truth is that, as the final weeks of his tenure and the horror of January 6 finally showed, the Trump presidency was rotten in its essence.

Of course, not all of Trump’s actions were bad, destructive, or incorrect. This is true of all real and aspiring autocrats. Even Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un cut ribbons on new factories, approve credits, and from time to time put forward useful initiatives.

And while caring and thoughtful people may passionately disagree with Trump’s policies on immigration, taxes, health care, and other important political issues, these differences are not what sets his presidency apart. . These are not policy differences.

What distinguishes the Trump presidency from all that have preceded it in American history is the central and indisputable fact that it was, in its essence, based on lies (tens of thousands of them ). It was based on a fundamental reluctance to accept and respect the fundamental rules of our democracy. And the ultimate proof of this frightening truth was fully demonstrated in the events of the past few months, when Trump and his supporters attempted to overturn an election he lost by decisive margins.

These huge flaws were more than a “distraction”. Trump and his supporters didn’t just get carried away or make an overzealous mistake. What has been happening in this country since November. January 3-6 and up to this present moment has been a clear and present danger to our democracy and our way of life.

Indeed, many Trump supporters, many of whom are supposedly responsible elected officials, like North Carolina State Senator Bob Steinburg, continue to spread the outrageous and dangerous lie that Trump won the election and is refused a second term by a sort of mysterious and diabolical conspiracy.

And that’s why we can’t just forget the past four years (and the past few weeks), “move on” and “get back to the debate on the substantive issues of the day”. Totally infuriating Trump apologists like U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio may argue that reporting on Trump and his accomplices will somehow spur “division” and inhibit national “healing” , but the truth is quite the opposite.

Ultimately, there can be no real healing or a sense of oneness in the nation until there is an account for the disaster that struck it as a disaster that could have been exponentially worse if Trump had won re-election or had the Capitol invaders located their targets. Perhaps it was and is only a small, radicalized minority of the political right that supports Trump’s lies and the attempted coup, but if so, the rest of that group must publicly and explicitly acknowledge the truth.

Simply put: you can’t effectively foment, bless, and validate a violent insurgency targeting the seat of government, then just go back to business as usual a few days later, as if nothing had happened and demand that we “get down” temperature”. . “

And that is why several things need to happen before our country just debates issues, including:

a Trump impeachment trial in the Senate; the full investigation and, where appropriate, the criminal prosecution of all those who participated in and encouraged the insurgency, including members of Congress; and perhaps most importantly, a clear and public recognition by all Republican leaders and elected officials that President Biden won the fair and square election.

The bottom line: It’s not about continuing the Trumps Senate impeachment trial, prosecuting the others who led and aided the invasion, and demanding recognition of Biden’s victory not about reliving the past . It is about drawing a line in the sand and setting a clear precedent that such a widespread rejection of the fundamental rules and norms of our democracy constitutes an existential threat to its survival and will not be tolerated.

