Indonesia hits 1 million coronavirus cases as health experts criticize government response

Indonesia has recorded 1 million official cases of COVID-19, according to the country’s health ministry, just a day after President Joko Widodo said the country had “succeeded” in handling the pandemic.

Key points: Experts say Indonesia should have implemented stricter health protocols to contain the virus

Experts say Indonesia should have implemented stricter health protocols to contain the virus They blame the government for trying to avoid panic with positive messages that have no scientific basis

They blame the government for trying to avoid panic with positive messages that have no scientific basis Indonesia only recently met WHO minimum daily screening requirements

“We are grateful. Indonesia is among the countries that can control these two [health and economic] crises well, ”Mr. Widodo told CNN Indonesia yesterday.

The Indonesian government on Tuesday announced 13,094 new infections, bringing the country’s total to 1,012,350, the most in Southeast Asia.

The latest data shows that Indonesia’s coronavirus death toll has reached 28,468, which the Lapor COVID-19 citizen reporting platform says includes around 626 medical professionals.

But independent investigators, such as Kawal COVID-19, estimate the total number of deaths and cases to be significantly higher.

National health experts have criticized the lack of transparency of data in Indonesia since the start of the pandemic.

And with hospital beds close to capacity in hard-hit cities like Jakarta and Yogyakarta, health professionals fear the number of cases and deaths will continue to rise.

Rini Tri Utami (right) was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 at the end of December. (Provided)

Rini Tri Utami is one of the million Indonesians infected with the coronavirus.

She was hospitalized at the end of December and her 11-year-old son, who also tested positive, had to be quarantined in a hotel alone.

“I had a high fever, hives, respiratory failure, shortness of breath and seizures. I was practically dead, ”she says.

She said she also had hallucinations.

“Every time I closed my eyes, [my vision] turned all purple and I heard people screaming my name.

“So I thought, ‘What is this? Is that some kind of a sign that I’m about to die?'”

Ms. Utami’s condition gradually improved and her doctor allowed her to return home after a week of treatment.

Ms. Utami and her son have since recovered, but said the experience was “overwhelming”.

Debate on the economy vs public health

President Joko Widodo (left) receives an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac in Jakarta. (Agus Suparto / Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)

Mr Widodo’s administration has been criticized for prioritizing economic growth over public health during the pandemic.

As other countries, including Australia, prepared to close their borders in February last year, Mr Widodo’s government allocated travel influencers nearly $ 8 million to promote domestic tourism. Indonesian.

Andri Satrio Nugroho, a researcher at the Institute for the Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF) based in Jakarta, said Indonesia should instead have implemented strict health protocols like those put in place to contain the 2003 SARS epidemic.

INDEF recommended that the government in March prioritize public health over the economy.

“It would have avoided having to go back to partial lockdown now,” Nugroho said.

Yet in early September, as the daily number of cases continued to rise, Indonesia’s health ministry director general Abdul Kadir warned against reintroducing restrictions, saying it would worsen the country’s economic hardship. Indonesia.

“If we [go into] lockout or restrictions [again], what happens? The economy will not budge and our country is going into recession, ”he said.

ABC has contacted the Indonesian government for comment.

Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, says the government should have involved academics when shaping its policies. (Provided)

Elina Ciptadi of Kawal COVID-19 said that rather than communicating the risks of coronavirus to the public, the government preferred to prevent panic through positive stories that lacked a scientific basis.

Ms Ciptadi gave an example of an early campaign which suggested that if people were optimistic they would be healthy and increase their immunity.

“There is a point there, indeed. But the definition of optimism itself is not to lose hope, no matter how serious the situation,” she said.

“So how can residents be optimistic if they don’t know how bad the odds they face are because there is no data?

According to Lapor COVID-19, access to data is better than at the start of the pandemic.

But Irma Hidayana, co-founder of Lapor COVID-19, said having data wasn’t enough; it had to be “accounting data”.

Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, said scientists and their findings were often pushed aside early in the pandemic.

“Government denial at that time was extremely high,” Dr Riono told ABC.

“[Giving input to the Government] is a big challenge for me, especially how to translate academic results into policies, ”he said.

“Civil servants tend to listen more to their expert staff, not academics outside the bureaucracy like us.

“The government should have involved all universities from the start.

“The Indonesian Institute of Science should be functioning. The Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education [should] also work to collect feedback from academics. “

Vaccines are not a quick fix

The Indonesian Food and Pharmaceuticals Authority has authorized the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP: Firdia Lisnawati)

Some feared the low testing rates would hamper efforts to contain the virus in the country.

The World Health Organization requires a COVID-19 swab test for at least one person per 1,000 people every week, or 40,000 people per day based on Indonesia’s current population.

As of July, only the capital, Jakarta, had met minimum requirements for daily testing.

But Indonesia has caught up in recent weeks and is now testing 42,000 people a day, according to the latest figures released last week.

And earlier this month, Indonesia officially launched the country’s ambitious plan to immunize up to 180 million people in one year.

Indonesia became the first country outside of China to approve the CoronaVac vaccine, which was developed by Sinovac Biotech.

It came after the Food and Drug Administration of Indonesia approved it for emergency use.

Doctors, nurses and other frontline workers are among the first to be vaccinated.

So far, China’s vaccine candidates have recorded different efficacy results, based on analyzes from different countries.

And health experts also doubt that two-thirds of Indonesia’s population can be vaccinated in a year.

Dr Ines Atmosukarto says life may not return to normal in Indonesia over the next two years. (Provided)

Ines Atmosukarto, a biomolecular researcher at Australian National University (ANU), said that even though the vaccination program had started, people should not be negligent, warning that the vaccine was not a quick fix.

“Our lives will not return to normal in Indonesia for at least 18 to 24 months, and we have to understand and accept that,” said Dr Atmosukarto, who is also CEO of Lipotek, a biotechnology company in Canberra.

“If we accept this and change our way of life, maybe the pandemic will pass more quickly.”