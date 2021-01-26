Trump Campaign Distances From New ‘Patriot Party’ | Donald trump





Donald Trump’s campaign has sought to distance him from efforts to create a Patriot Party, an idea the former president has reportedly played with since his election defeat.

On Monday, the former Presidents’ Campaign Committee Donald J. Trump for President (DJTFP) disavowed claims by a new Political Action Committee (PAC) called the Patriot Party that the two were part of the ” a joint fundraising campaign. This coincided with the establishment by Trump of the former president’s office in Florida.

DJTFP said he made the statement to the Federal Election Commission out of concern for confusion among the public, who could be misled into believing that the activities of Patriot parties were authorized by Mr. Trump or DJTFP or that contributions to that committee unauthorized are made to DJTFP when this is not true.

Trump had hinted in the days following Bidens’ inauguration that he was considering forming his own party, which analysts speculated he could do to discourage senators from voting to convict him in the upcoming impeachment trial. If Trump is found guilty, it could make him unable to run again.

On Sunday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said sources close to her thinking indicated that Trump would reconsider forming a new party, after gently pointing out to him that threatening a third party while simultaneously threatening the primaries does not. made no sense.

The claim that the Patriot Party and the Trump campaign were fundraising together appeared in a filing by Michael Joseph Gaul of Georgia with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on January 22.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller told Axios: We do not support this effort, have nothing to do with it, and only know it through public reports, Miller said in a text message.

Axios reported that a group called the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee also falsely claimed to have a similar deal with the Trump campaign.

On Monday, Trump opened an office in Florida that will assume his duties as the former U.S. president and, according to a statement from the office, will seek to advance his administration’s agenda.

The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities in order to advance United States interests and further the Trump administration’s agenda through advocacy, organization and public activism, the statement said.

In his farewell remarks on his last day as president last Wednesday, Trump told his supporters: We will be back in one form or another. He hasn’t made any public appearances since his flight that day to his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

