Xi calls for global cooperation, warns of isolationism, East Asia – Reuters

As the Covid-19 pandemic plunges the world into its worst recession since World War II and the battle against the epidemic is far from over, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged world leaders to cooperate to cope to the public health crisis and save the world economy.

In a special speech yesterday at the World Economic Forum’s virtual event, the Davos Agenda, the Chinese leader called for a renewed focus on multilateral cooperation and a rejection of isolationism and “ideological prejudices” .

His speech resembled a keynote speech he gave in Davos in 2017 where he defended globalization and highlighted the damaging effects of a trade war, while signaling China’s willingness to assume a greater role as as a world leader as the United States retreats into isolationism under then President Donald Trump.

“The pandemic is far from over and the recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases reminds us that we must continue the fight. There is no doubt that humanity will prevail over the virus and emerge even stronger from this disaster, ”Xi said in his half-hour speech.

“We must remain determined to keep pace, instead of rejecting change. Now is the time for major development and major transformation.”

Xi’s comments – addressed to an international audience and just five days after US President Joe Biden was sworn in – are being watched for signs of how China will deal with its degraded relationship with the world’s greatest superpower .

While President Xi has repeatedly stressed the importance of cooperation, whether on a Covid-19 response, strengthening the global economy, or tackling climate change, there were veiled warnings for them. United States and its democratic allies who have openly sanctioned or criticized China over Hong Kong, Xinjiang. , Taiwan and the South China Sea.

“We must respect and accommodate differences, avoid meddling in the internal affairs of other countries and resolve disagreements through consultation and dialogue,” Xi said.

“History and reality have made it clear time and again that the wrong approach to antagonism and confrontation – whether in the form of a cold war, a hot war, a trade war or technological war – will ultimately harm the interests of all countries and undermine the good of all.

Beijing has accused countries that have spoken out against, among other things, a national security law enacted in Hong Kong last year and mass incarceration in Xinjiang, of interfering in its internal affairs and undermining its sovereignty.

Trade sanctions and tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese businesses and products also continue to be in place, and there is no indication yet that President Biden will lift them.

Xi called on world leaders to consider four goals when tackling the pandemic: to step up macroeconomic policy coordination to tackle the struggling global economy, move away from “ideological prejudices” and accept that two-way systems countries are not the same, reduce the divide between developed and developing countries, and come together against global challenges such as public health crises and climate change.

He called for a commitment to international rules and support from multilateral organizations such as the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization, saying there is a need to push forward on reforms of the latter.

Xi also reiterated China’s commitment to play an active global role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping its doors open and delivering on its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2060.

In a reassuring tone, the Chinese leader also pledged to continue his foreign policy of peace. “The zero-sum game where the winner takes it all is not the guiding philosophy of the Chinese people,” he said.