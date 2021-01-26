Government avoids locking horns with superior courts by court order





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently avoided turning a corner with the superior courts in accepting their orders and judgments against government decisions and actions.

The latest example came when the Prime Minister rescinded the notification of the appointment of Naeem Bokhari, his lawyer in the Panama case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as chairman of Pakistan Television (PTV).

The chief justice of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), Athar Minallah, had not annulled the selection of Bokharis, but had just prevented him from continuing as president of the PTV.

The judge sent the case back to the federal cabinet for a decision in light of a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which ruled there must be a clear reason to relax the age limit senior 65 years for government appointments.

The federal cabinet has not made a clear decision on relaxing the age limit in this case and a correct summary has not been sent to it, the Supreme Justice noted. No one is above the law. The court is generally not involved in executive decisions.

Without waiting for the appointment to be abandoned, the Federal Cabinet, obviously at the request of the Prime Minister, canceled the appointment and therefore Bokharis’ stint as PTV chairman turned out to be very short-lived.

This is not the only decision the Prime Minister took after the intervention of the CSI. There are a number of instances where he has accepted court judgments on key appointments, dismissals and other actions.

In November, another question regarding the courts was raised. The federal government withdrew the suspension notification from the mayor of the Islamabad Metropolitan Society, Sheikh Ansar, after the IHC reported serious flaws in the ordinance and sought a response from the federal government.

The IHC disposed of the petition after being informed that the government had resumed notification. In November 2019, the CHI suspended the presidential notification appointing two members of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and ordered the issue to be resolved by parliament.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said issue should be resolved quickly as outgoing Chief Election Commissioner [Sardar Muhammad Raza] was about to retire. “Resolve this matter by December 7 and notify the court,” the IHC ordered.

The controversial and unilateral appointments of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan were made by President Dr Arif Alvi without consulting the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. Sardar Raza also refused to swear in the two appointed members and wrote a letter to the Justice Ministry, claiming that the appointments did not comply with relevant articles of the Constitution. Following the instructions of the judges, the government began the process of appointing replacements, which was done after some time, and the matter was resolved amicably.

The government also withdrew another notification that removed Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman Jamil Akhtar from office. After his dismissal, the IHC rejected the petition. The Attorney General had informed the court that he had carefully considered the case and, in his opinion, the notification was not correct. If the KPTI chairman is accused of any misconduct, a transparent investigation should have been carried out first.

Judge Athar Minallah also expressed his dissatisfaction with the suspension of the licenses of 262 pilots of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The attorney general told the court that negligence was committed in suspending the license of pilot Saqlain Akhtar, the petitioner. He said he asked the Secretary of Aviation to make public the names of those who had false licenses and admitted that the charge of the Secretary of Aviation and the Director General of the Aviation Authority civil service should not be left to one person.

In September 2019, the IHC had reinstated Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera as Federal Tax Mediator (FTO), stating that the Federal Ministry of Justice had notified his dismissal against the law. The FTO, appointed in August 2018 for a four-year term, was discharged home in June. Sukhera subsequently opted for a voluntary exit.

When the CSI ruled that 21 special advisers and assistants to the prime minister could neither lead nor be members of a cabinet committee and could not exercise any executive power, the government removed them all from those positions. The court ruled that advisers and special assistants could only occupy these positions to enjoy certain benefits and privileges while they could have no power in ministries and divisions that they cannot preside over.

However, there are exceptions to this tendency to bow to court judgments. The federal government has long sought a mechanism to implement its Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) replacement plan at any cost, despite various orders from the CSI and Senate rulings. The ordinance providing for the establishment of the Pakistani Medical Commission (PMC) in place of the PM&DC had been destroyed by the IHC, re-establishing the dissolved PM&DC and dissolving the PMC. This decision was also once censured by the Senate by a resolution and rejected on another occasion by a vote.

However, after a while, the federal government re-enacted the ordinance, which was hastily passed and turned into law in the joint parliamentary session that the opposition parties boycotted. The meeting had indeed been called to adopt bills relating to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) but, finding the opposition absent from the procedure, the government deemed it appropriate to approve other laws as well.

Once again, the establishment of the PMC was challenged before the CSI, which, at its preliminary hearing, viewed the official decision with disapproval. However, the court’s decision on the matter is yet to come.

