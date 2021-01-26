Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indonesia exceed one million





JAKARTA Indonesia has confirmed that coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic topped one million on Tuesday, and hospitals in some hard-hit areas were nearing capacity. Indonesia’s health ministry said daily new infections rose by 13,094 on Tuesday to bring the country’s total to 1,012,350, the most in Southeast Asia. The total number of deaths reached 28,468. The milestone comes just weeks after Indonesia launched a massive campaign to vaccinate two-thirds of the country’s 270 million people, with President Joko Widodo receiving the first injection of a vaccine made in China. Health workers, military, police, teachers and other at-risk populations are prioritized for the vaccine in the world’s fourth most populous country. Officials said Indonesia would need nearly 427 million doses, given the estimate that 15% of doses could be wasted during the distribution process in the vast country of more than 17,000 islands, where transport and infrastructure are limited in places. Jakarta remains Indonesia’s hardest-hit city, confirming more than 254,000 cases as of Tuesday, including 4,077 deaths. Only 8.5% of the city’s 8,066 hospital beds were left for new patients on Tuesday, while beds with ventilators were filled. Other provinces on the country’s most densely populated island of Java, such as West Java, East Java and Yogyakarta, have also seen high bed occupancy rates, up to 95%, in recent weeks. . Even in neighboring Jakartas province, Banten, occupancy rates reached 100% last week. Data from the Ministry of Health showed the country’s hospital capacity to be around 70%. Abdul Kadir, the director general of health services at the ministry, called the situation dire. The government issued a circular urging owners of private hospitals across the country to allocate up to 40% of beds to patients with COVID-19, Kadir said. Health experts have warned that adding hospital beds is just a quick fix that will eventually falter if the number of daily cases continues to rise. Health policy expert Masdalina Pane of the Indonesian Association of Epidemiologists said the government should instead step up testing and tracing efforts, as well as strengthen health protocols and ensure public compliance. She said high positivity rates were a sign of insufficient testing and widespread transmission of the virus, and that efforts to force asymptomatic people into home quarantine would help slow the spread of the virus. The number of coronavirus cases and deaths has increased dramatically since early December, prompting seven regional governments in the islands of Java and Bali to reimpose restrictions on public activity. The virus has killed more than 11,000 people in Indonesia since December 1, or 40% of the total number of victims since the outbreak began in early March. It is time for us to cry because many of our siblings have died, including more than 600 healthcare workers, as they faced a pandemic, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Tuesday in a statement. televised speech. He pledged his ministry would continue to proactively implement measures to curb the spread of the virus and urged people to observe health guidelines with discipline in order to reduce the burden on the country’s health system. The figure of one million gives an indication that all Indonesians must work with the government to fight the pandemic even harder, Gunadi said.

