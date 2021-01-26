Trump begins speaking with impeachment attorney, even as he struggles to build a defense team





Bowers – a respected lawyer from Columbia, South Carolina, who previously worked in the Justice Department under President George W. Bush – had a conversation with Trump in recent days, according to two people familiar with the matter. Bowers was connected to Trump by Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina who also helps add new lawyers to the team.

Charlie Condon, a former South Carolina attorney general who now works in private practice in Charleston, has been approached to join the legal team, two people familiar with the matter said. In a brief statement to CNN Monday night, Condon wrote: “I do not represent former President Trump. Thank you.”

A spokesperson for the former president declined to comment on any additions to Trump’s legal team.

But just two weeks before the merits of the trial begin, Trump is still struggling to find other lawyers to join his team, people familiar with the case said. Some law firms have questioned whether they will be paid and other layers have expressed reluctance to join in the deadly U.S. Capitol uprising on January 6, people said.

News of Trump’s struggles for a lawyer comes the same day House impeachment officials officially triggered the start of the former president’s second impeachment trial. They crossed the Capitol Monday evening and read on the floor of the Senate the accusation against him, the first president in history to be impeached twice.

The contours of Trump’s Senate trial are starting to take shape as the elements of ceremony begin, with the Senate’s oldest Democrat set to preside over the trial and Democrats still questioning whether to prosecute witnesses at the time. of proceedings that could last part of February.

When asked if he thinks Trump’s defense team would want to call witnesses, Graham, a close ally of Trump, said he didn’t know, adding: “I can’t imagine who you are. would call “and noting that the House had no one. testify in their impeachment proceedings.

The South Carolina Republican pleaded for dismissal of the lawsuit on the basis of a “constitutional lack of jurisdiction.”

Graham said he spoke to Trump on Sunday, while the former president was golfing in Florida.

Asked about Trump’s state of mind and preparations ahead of his second impeachment trial, Graham said: “Well, I think he would like to be done with it.” He said he “wouldn’t think” Trump would return from Florida for the proceedings, again stressing the desire for a speedy trial.

The exact timeline for the trial itself, which will begin the week of February 8, is also unknown, but several impeachment officials have said they don’t think it will last as long as Trump’s 21-day trial. in 2020. The expectation is still, however, that it will take much of February and end at the end of the month, if not sooner.

The second indictment should also differ from the first in another essential way. Chief Justice John Roberts will not be presiding, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Instead, Vermont Senator Democraict, Patrick Leahy, interim president of the Senate, is expected to chair, the sources said. The Constitution says the chief justice presides when the person being tried is the current President of the United States, but presiding senators in other cases, a source said.

CNN’s Caroline Kelly and Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

