China downplays vaccine rivalry with India





BEIJING: Actively continuing its COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, China on Monday downplayed reports of rivalry with India, which has become a major competitor of Beijing by providing the blows to various countries, saying there should not be of "vicious" competition and confrontation over this. China welcomes more countries to produce effective vaccines for the benefit of more people, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang said at a press briefing here, responding to a question from Chinese official media on reports of emerging rivalry between Beijing and New Delhi over vaccine diplomacy. He said each country should independently decide whether to go with the vaccine of their choice independently. "On this issue, there should be no vicious competition, and certainly no confrontation," Zhao said. A number of countries on the subcontinent, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, where Beijing has substantial investments, have taken China by surprise by switching to Indian vaccines. India announced on Friday that it was undertaking commercial deliveries of doses to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco.

India has so far sent batches of coronavirus vaccines as part of grant aid to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles. India has also sent two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Brazil at the request of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. China, for its part, has not hesitated to highlight its own vaccine diplomacy. On January 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying read to the media the names of the leaders of several countries who had taken Chinese vaccines. Hua said 46 countries have so far expressed interest in importing vaccines made in China. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vice President Fuat Oktay, President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan, leaders of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Indonesia have been publicly inoculated with Chinese vaccines, a- she declared. China launched its vaccine diplomacy even though it approved only one of its four vaccines, Sinopharm, for emergency use. Its other vaccines like Sinovac and CoronaVac have made their way overseas and are being used while they are being tested. Back home, China launched the free vaccination campaign for all of its 1.4 billion people, starting with key groups. More than 10 million people have already been vaccinated in the country while the leadership of the ruling Communist Party and party cadres had not yet been vaccinated. Hua said the Chinese companies were in communication with the World Health Organization (WHO) for approval. “Chinese companies are participating in COVAX. They have declared their readiness to join COVAX. I hope they can be included in the vaccine reserve list at an early date,” she said.







