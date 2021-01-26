Pakistan for advancing intra-Afghan talks





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday expressed concern over the high level of violence in Afghanistan and highlighted progress in intra-Afghan negotiations, which would facilitate the reduction of violence, leading to a ceasefire.

Afghanistan was also assured of Pakistani cooperation in strengthening bilateral trade and the proposed establishment of border subsistence markets. These issues were addressed in a phone call between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar.

Good connection with Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar. Following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan (us), we discussed the importance of moving forward with the establishment of border markets for stronger bilateral trade. We will continue to work closely with Afghanistan for stability in (the) region and for the success of the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said in a tweet.

This is the first high-level contact between the two sides after the new administration seized power in Washington and President Joe Biden made it known that they would review the US deal with the United States. Afghan Taliban.

Qureshi once again reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. The foreign minister stressed that the intra-Afghan negotiations offered a historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to reach an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said.

Hanif Atmar was reminded of a special initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan aimed at boosting local trade and economic activity in border regions. The foreign minister expressed hope for an early finalization of the memorandum of understanding, the foreign ministry said.

Although the Foreign Ministry did not comment on Hanif Atmar’s views during the phone call, he noted that Qureshi had raised the issue of intra-Afghan negotiations which offered a window of opportunity for the return of lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has always maintained that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that a political settlement is the only way forward. Pakistan will continue to play its positive role in supporting the Afghan peace process and strengthening relations with Afghanistan, Qureshi told his counterpart. He also raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners languishing in Afghan prisons for minor offenses and expressed hope that they would be released in accordance with the presidential decree.

