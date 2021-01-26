Jammu and Kashmir: Apni party leader meets Prime Minister Modi and calls for state restoration





Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to call for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, among other demands. Stressing the importance of the socio-economic and political empowerment of the population of the Union Territory, Bukhari urged the Prime Minister to restore statehood to J&K, including the establishment of a Legislative Council in accordance with the commitment made in Parliament. In his memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, Bukhari also sought an employment policy for young people in the region by invoking alienation. This alienation makes most of them easy food for those elements who want to stir up trouble in the region. We cannot afford to lose another generation which might otherwise be resolved through meaningful engagement with young people and their aspirations. The need of the hour, he said, is a comprehensive youth employment policy that is designed and implemented in letter and spirit. He also called for the restoration of age relaxation for aspiring Jammu & Kashmirs UPSC. Former Minister J&K who is perceived to be close to the Center also advocated for the reestablishment of 4G mobile internet services in UT, calling the continued restriction of mobile internet unjustified. The government must reconsider its decision and lift the ban on mobile broadband internet so that people can enjoy the benefits of modern data and telecommunications facilities like other citizens of the country. Maintaining this unjustified ban based on unfounded security concerns should be removed, Bukhari noted in his memorandum. He also called for the honorable return of the Kashmir Pandits with a policy, to be framed in such a way that their return does not create any division within society. For the formulation and implementation of such a policy, the other communities of Jammu and Kashmir must remain on board, he added. Bukhari expressed concern over the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, with the valleys only connecting the land with the rest of the country. Much of this highway is landslide-prone, slippery and dangerous. The road needs to be developed urgently and until this work is done, Dakota services should be a permanent feature for hassle-free connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. He demanded the construction of concrete bunkers along the LoC in Karnah, Tangdhar, Keran, Uri and parts of Jammu province, which noted a spike in ceasefire violations during the last year. The Apni party chairman stressed that this should be among the top priorities of the government, as these border areas are vulnerable to frequent border skirmishes that result in death and destruction of property.

