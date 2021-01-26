Punjabs: All 29.3 million families will receive Sehat: Pastor cards





LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced Monday that Cabinet has officially approved the provision of Sehat Insaf cards to all families in the province.

Speaking at a seminar on the introduction of the typhoid conjugate vaccine by the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care, the minister said the campaign would initially start from 12 districts which are: Lahore, Rawalpindi Mianwali , Chakwal, Pakpattan, Multan, DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. The secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care, Usman Younis, briefed the participants on the rationale for introducing the vaccine.

The minister said: I congratulate the ministry on launching a great campaign. Pakistan is the third country in the world to launch the typhoid vaccination campaign. Through this campaign, we want to prevent children from this disease. I thank the World Health Organization, Unicef ​​and other partners for their support.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said: By December 2021, all 29.3 million families registered with Nadra will receive Sehat Sahulat cards. In the first phase, the seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions will receive cards. Sehat Sahulat card holders can benefit from free processing services up to Rs720,000. Card holders will be able to avail free treatment facilities from all empaneled hospitals all over Pakistan. For the first time in history, a government launched such a program of free health care for the poor. Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised improved health and education when he took office.

Meanwhile, the minister gave Dr Muhammad Laeeq Ch, medical superintendent of Kasur Hospital District Headquarters (DHQ) a week’s deadline to improve performance. On the instructions of the Minister, the Director General of Health Services of Punjab, Dr Haroon Jehangir, visited DHQ Kasur with his technical team. The CEO checked the presence of staff, the stock of drugs, emergencies, inside and outside, the laboratory, the X-ray and blood bank, the corona service, the EPI, the parent unit and child and condition of facilities. The CEO was accompanied by his technical team including Dr Younis, Dr Sohail, Rao Alamgir and members of the roadmap team. The Minister of Health said that vaccination of every child must be ensured. A delay in the eye control unit will not be tolerated. Hospital staff should ensure that SOPs are implemented by patients and visitors. The CEO is to submit a report on the performance of the DHQ after a week and rigorous monitoring of all hospitals in Punjab will continue, she said.

