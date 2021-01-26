Increased flooding in Indonesia linked to deforestation

A state of emergency has been declared for South Kalimantan, Borneo, as torrential rains triggered floods and landslides, affecting 342,987 people and bringing the death toll to 21 last week. According to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), 54,950 houses were flooded and more than 70,000 were displaced.

Rescuers help an elderly man board their boat in a flooded village in Banjar, South Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, Indonesia, in this photo from Saturday, January 16, 2021 (AP Photo / Putra)

The floods inundated all but one of Kalimantan’s districts, the worst affected being Balangan, Banjar, Barito Kuala, Central Hulu Sungai and Tanah Laut, with 209,884 hectares of farmland destroyed, according to the Indonesian Farmers Union. Most of the land was active agricultural land, including rice paddies, agricultural ponds and fish farming.

The floodwaters also disabled 21 bridges, including the main bridge in Mataraman District, Banjar Regency, hampering rescue efforts. Government officials have described them as the worst foods to hit the province in 50 years.

Initial estimates from the Technology Assessment and Application Agency (BPPT) show total economic losses of 1.349 rupees ($ 96.1 million), taking into account long-term effects and corrective measures .

The events occurred in what was a destructive start to natural disasters for the new year. The BNPB reported a total of 185 natural disasters that hit Indonesia in the first three weeks of 2021.

Most come in the form of floods, hurricanes and landslides, BNPB representative Professor Wiku said at a press conference this week.

Although this is a lower number than last year, 166 people have died so far in January 2021, up from 91 in January 2020.

Weather reports say heavy rains are expected to continue in South Kalimantan through February, and the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has warned of an increase in multiple disaster risks until February. ‘in March 2021.

President Joko Widodo visited the affected areas last week, inspecting damaged buildings, evacuation efforts and aid logistics. He said the flooding was the inevitable result of unusually high rainfall, causing the central Barito River to overflow.

His comments drew reprimands from scientists and conservationists, who pointed to the devastating effects of deforestation from palm oil and mining operations. These activities have led to a reduction in the storage capacity of the Barito River watershed, resulting in more destructive flooding.

Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil, which is used in many household products. In 2019, Indonesia produced around 48.42 million metric tonnes of crude palm oil.

Despite efforts to boycott the product, the Indonesian government is pursuing a plan to develop domestic fuel that comes entirely from its palm oil plantations. Currently, the biodiesel blend (B30) sold at gas stations contains 30 percent palm oil. In order to better meet the domestic demand for fuel, the government estimates that it will have to establish 15 million hectares of new plantations.

In an interview with Tempo magazine, the director of the Indonesian Environment Forum (WALHI) of South Kalimantan, Kisworo Dwi Cahyono, said: Si [the President] only blame the rain, it would have been better if he hadn’t come here.

South Kalimantan covers 3.7 million hectares and has 13 regencies and towns, but is burdened with 50% mining permits, 33% are oil palm fields, he said, adding that such an ecological disaster had been warned several times by the regional branch.

The government is once again ill-prepared. The people are once again the ones who have to bear the consequences, Kisworo said.

Arie Rompas, from the Indonesian chapter of Greenpeace, echoed these concerns at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), saying that floods and landslides were among the main natural disasters in recent years.

This is strongly linked to the accumulated damage to forests that has an impact on climate change, he said.

The government’s research agency, BPPT, confirmed these assessments by saying that a reduction in high-density vegetation in upstream areas had compromised water storage functions, according to Indonesian Nusa Daily.

In 2019, 324,000 hectares of primary forest were cleared, according to Global Forest Watch. Since 2001, this brings the total land cleared to 9.4 million hectares of primary forest.

In South Kalimantan, two-thirds of the natural forest in its watershed has been cleared since 1991, according to government data cited by Mongabay, an environmental news website. Greenpeace recorded a similar trend using satellite imagery which revealed that 304,000 hectares were lost between 2001 and 2019.

In addition to exacerbating the effects of flooding, the landscape has become a landscape very sensitive to landslides caused by erosion and soil fragility.

The government has doubled Widodos’ position, rejecting what it claims to be disinformation and invalid data transmitted by other parties.

The Director of the Environment at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Lana Saria, went so far as to say that mining activity in the region is making a positive contribution to forests.

It actually improves the watershed’s ability to become a watershed, she said.

The mining activity presents serious problems caused by acid mine drainage in which surface water reacts with rocks containing sulfur minerals, creating sulfuric acid. This can then leach heavy metals from exposed rocks becoming very toxic.

Calls for tougher measures to protect the environment have fallen on deaf ears. Indonesia suffered its first recession in 20 years in the third quarter of 2020. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani estimated a GDP contraction of 1.72.2% for 2020 earlier this year and projected a rebound of 4, 55.5% in 2021.

This rebound is contingent on the government’s strategy to abandon mining and plantation legislation that will pave the way for accelerating deforestation.

Last year, the pro-business omnibus law, passed by parliament despite popular opposition, revised 26 articles and destroyed seven more from the 2014 Plantation Law. The most critical is the relaxation of environmental permits for developers, who now face slamming penalties if they are found to be unlicensed and a three-year grace period for obtaining them.

Environmental impact assessments are not required unless the operation is deemed high risk, and people found to be neglecting the environment or lacking firefighting equipment will not lose their permits.