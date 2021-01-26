Connect with us

Politics

Increased flooding in Indonesia linked to deforestation

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


A state of emergency has been declared for South Kalimantan, Borneo, as torrential rains triggered floods and landslides, affecting 342,987 people and bringing the death toll to 21 last week. According to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), 54,950 houses were flooded and more than 70,000 were displaced.

Rescuers help an elderly man board their boat in a flooded village in Banjar, South Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, Indonesia, in this photo from Saturday, January 16, 2021 (AP Photo / Putra)

The floods inundated all but one of Kalimantan’s districts, the worst affected being Balangan, Banjar, Barito Kuala, Central Hulu Sungai and Tanah Laut, with 209,884 hectares of farmland destroyed, according to the Indonesian Farmers Union. Most of the land was active agricultural land, including rice paddies, agricultural ponds and fish farming.

The floodwaters also disabled 21 bridges, including the main bridge in Mataraman District, Banjar Regency, hampering rescue efforts. Government officials have described them as the worst foods to hit the province in 50 years.

Initial estimates from the Technology Assessment and Application Agency (BPPT) show total economic losses of 1.349 rupees ($ 96.1 million), taking into account long-term effects and corrective measures .

The events occurred in what was a destructive start to natural disasters for the new year. The BNPB reported a total of 185 natural disasters that hit Indonesia in the first three weeks of 2021.

Most come in the form of floods, hurricanes and landslides, BNPB representative Professor Wiku said at a press conference this week.

Although this is a lower number than last year, 166 people have died so far in January 2021, up from 91 in January 2020.

Weather reports say heavy rains are expected to continue in South Kalimantan through February, and the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has warned of an increase in multiple disaster risks until February. ‘in March 2021.

President Joko Widodo visited the affected areas last week, inspecting damaged buildings, evacuation efforts and aid logistics. He said the flooding was the inevitable result of unusually high rainfall, causing the central Barito River to overflow.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: