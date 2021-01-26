Erdogan seeks better ties with US and EU, but on his terms





Jan 25, 2021 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a new chapter with the new US administration to overcome Ankara’s deeply strained ties with Washington. He pointed this out in the congratulatory letter he sent to newly elected President Joe Biden on November 10. “I believe that the strong cooperation and alliance between our countries will continue to contribute to world peace in the future as it has been until today, ”Erdogan said in his letter. Erdogan, however, wants to improve those ties on his terms; he is unwilling to compromise on issues that have hampered the “solid cooperation” he spoke of. Washington has also not indicated its willingness to compromise on these issues. The impasse looks set to remain for the foreseeable future. The most notable problem – although there are others with blurred links – remains Ankara’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

Turkey’s record on democracy and human rights is also unlikely to elicit much sympathy from Biden for Erdogan. Biden has publicly stated that he intends to prioritize these issues in international relations. The two former close allies also disagree over Turkey’s flexing of its military muscles in Libya, Syria and the eastern Mediterranean. Due to congressional pressure on former President Donald Trump, Washington had sanctioned Turkey under its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (ACSTAA) for its purchase of Russian systems. With Trump out of place, Erdogan has no one left in Washington to protect Turkey from the worst effects of these sanctions. Washington also kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program following its purchase of the S-400. Ankara hoped to meet its needs for state-of-the-art fighter jets spanning the next decade and beyond with the F-35s. Ankara’s calls to join the F-35 program are unlikely to be heard by the Biden administration unless Turkey is prepared to ditch the S-400s and not use them. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in December that was out of the question. “We must focus on finding a solution to this problem in which we keep this system,” he noted. Akar also called on Washington to readmit Turkey into the F-35 program, decrying its expulsion from that program as unfair. However, Biden’s choice for the post of secretary of state has already clarified the new administration’s position on the S-400 issue. “The idea that one of our strategic – so-called strategic – partners is in fact in line with one of our biggest strategic competitors in Russia is not acceptable,” said Antony Blinken in his Senate. confirmation hearings. “Turkey is an ally that in many ways … is not acting like an ally should, and this is a very, very important challenge for us and we are very clear-headed about it.” Foreign policy expert Sedat Ergin said the remarks indicated a hard line from Washington on the S-400 dossier. “The Biden administration’s dialogue with Turkey got off to a rocky start,” Ergin wrote in Hurriyet. Blinken also stressed that they would assess the impact of existing CATSAA sanctions imposed on Turkey, “and then determine whether [there is] more must be done. “ Blinken’s remarks also point to the gradual decline in Turkey’s value as a “strategic partner” for the United States, given Erdogan’s Islamist / nationalist and fiercely anti-Western approach to foreign policy. Ergin continued that “the other side of the coin” is that Turkey will continue to question the value of the US strategic partnership, given the continued US support for the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria. Ankara sees the YPG as a Kurdish terrorist group that poses a threat to Turkey. He wants the United States to get rid of the YPG, but gives no indication of a new democratic opening to resolve Turkey’s perennial Kurdish problem. A “Kurdish opening” at home could also ease the path to a more sympathetic understanding by the United States of Turkish sensitivities towards the YPG. Such an opening, however, seems impossible given Erdogan’s political dependence in his country on his alliance with the fiercely anti-Kurdish Nationalist Movement Party. Meanwhile, Biden’s choice of Lloyd Austin for Secretary of Defense and Brett McGurk as Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa also went badly in Ankara. Austin and McGurk – who continue to be vilified by pro-government media – are seen as the architects of the close ties the U.S. military has forged with the YPG. The Deaf Dialogue between Ankara and Washington on the YPG issue is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Analysts point out that Erdogan’s stance is weak on Turkey’s differences with the United States. They say he has little leverage to use in forcing Washington to comply with its demands on issues like the S-400 or the YPG. Threatening to expel the United States from Incirlik airbase in Turkey also rings hollow, they add, as such a move would ultimately be counterproductive for Ankara. Erdogan’s dilemma is that Turkey’s economy has shrunk due to the deterioration of its relationship with the United States and Europe. It’s not a new love for the West that’s forcing him to try and reach out to the US and the EU now. Erdogan has no choice but to look to the West again for much needed foreign capital and investment. In order to woo Europe, Erdogan announced that his government was working on a “package of radical legislative reforms”. He is also keen to revive the stalled Turkey-EU membership talks as a way to support Turkey’s failing economy. The past few weeks have seen a wave of diplomatic activity involving an exchange of letters between Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as visits by Italian and German foreign ministers to Ankara and the Turkish foreign minister in Brussels. Independent analysts, however, remain deeply skeptical. Retired Ambassador Erdogan Iscan said the prerequisite for putting Turkey’s ties with Europe back on track was upholding democratic standards based on the rule of law. “Just as it is not possible to keep the S-400s and return to the F-35 program at the same time, a desire to open a new page with the EU while refusing to implement the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights and conforming to democratic standards … will not bring results, ”Iscan wrote in the T24 news portal. Like Iscan, many analysts say progress with the EU will be unachievable if the “reform package” promised by Erdogan does not aim for significant improvements in democracy and human rights. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appeared to corroborate this assessment after meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels last week. “Brief exchange with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the next steps in EU-Turkey relations. Dialogue is essential, but we also expect credible gestures on the ground, ”Von der Leyen tweeted on January 21. In the absence of such “gestures”, any dialogue with the EU must be conducted within a limited framework aimed at cooperating on pragmatic issues such as illegal immigration and terrorism. The Turkish-Greek tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea will also be a key element of this “dialogue”. Veteran political commentator Taha Akyol also believes ties with the United States and Europe ultimately depend on significant Ankara reforms. “The rule of law and democracy are not important in relations with any country in Asia and Africa. However, they are crucial in relations with the West, ”wrote Akyol in his daily column. Decision. Expecting Erdogan to make a major move aimed at improving the level of democracy and human rights in Turkey seems counterintuitive, however. His continued use of the courts – which look to him for decisions – against his critics and opponents shows just how ready he is to go in this direction. Erdogan’s bold reforms would also be hard to sell to his Islamist-nationalist support base. Its supporters believe that any Western pressure on Ankara over its democracy and human rights is an attempt to bring about regime change in Turkey. Erdogan cannot afford to alienate his supporters at a time when the new opposition parties are making political progress at home. How Erdogan hopes to improve relations with the United States and the EU and pull Turkey out of its economic slump without making significant concessions remains unclear. The task of the Biden administration in its relations with Turkey, by contrast, will not be any easier.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos