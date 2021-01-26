Indonesia raises budget for economic recovery to $ 39 billion





JAKARTA (January 26): Indonesia increased its budget for the national economic stimulus program to 553.09 trillion rupees ($ 39.4 billion), increasing tax support for a country struggling to contain its epidemic of coronvirus, a minister said on Tuesday. “At the plenary cabinet meeting and other meetings, we decided that the size will be Rs.553.09 trillion. This means the government sees that the economic recovery in 2021 needs support similar to that of 2020, ”said Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia’s chief economy minister at a business forum. The previously approved budget for the program in 2021 was Rs 372.3 trillion, although authorities said this could increase after President Joko Widodo announced he wanted to conduct the mass vaccination campaign for free. In 2020, the government allocated Rs 692.5 trillion for the program, which included upgrading hospitals and providing medical equipment and services to combat the pandemic, but spent only around Rs 579.78 billion. rupees. Indonesians are officially expected to exceed one million cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. The country’s figures for COVID-19 infections and deaths are among the highest in Asia. In its presentation, Airlangga unveiled its intention to quadruple healthcare spending to 104.7 trillion rupees. The authorities also increased the welfare budget from 110.2 trillion rupees to 150.96 trillion rupees. At the same forum, Febrio Kacaribu, an official with the Ministry of Finance, estimated that the budget deficit for 2021 will be 5.7% of gross domestic product, unchanged from the ministry’s previous forecast. Last year’s budget deficit was estimated at 6.1% of GDP, the largest in decades as Jakarta increased spending to help Southeast Asia’s largest economy withstand the impact of the pandemic. The economy suffered its first recession since 1998 last year. The government expects the economy to grow 5% this year, much better than an expected contraction of 1.7% to 2.2% in 2020. (1 USD = 14,030 rupees)







