According to Jokowi’s direction, vaccination should be accelerated





Suara.com – The Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto, said that the vaccination program had been accelerated, which was originally until 2022, now becomes December 2021. The latter policy is in line with the president’s direction Joko Widodo. “The government has set a timetable in which the president calls for it to be completed in December. For there to be an acceleration of 77 million people whose initial plans in January-March 2022 have been put forward,” Airlangga said. , Tuesday (1/26/2021). Indonesia is one of the countries in Southeast Asia that started vaccination in early 2021. The initial phase of a vaccination program for 1.3 million health workers and public sector workers. Also read:

This is why cats and dogs should also be vaccinated against Covid-19 “It is hoped that this can achieve the goal and currently around 179,000 people have been vaccinated,” Airlangga said. Even though the vaccination program is underway, people are asked not to underestimate health protocols. “Upstream activities, namely disciplinary activities on wearing masks, washing hands and keeping your distance, must continue to be done and of course you must also wash your hands and 3M movements upstream. must be disciplined because they are part of the transmission process, “he said. Previously, the vaccination program will be implemented in four stages. Government spokeswoman Reisa Broto Asmoro said the immunization program had to be carried out carefully to be on target. Also read:

Innovation, West Java offers vaccination against Covid-19 from house to house “The first stage, the implementation from January to April 2021. With the target of health workers, assistant health workers, support staff and current students of the medical profession who work in health establishments”, he specified. The second stage, also during the same period, was aimed at civil servants. Namely TNI / Polri members, lawyers and public service agents, including airport, port, train station and terminal agents. Then, banks, PLNs, drinking water companies and other agents directly involved in providing services to the community. “At this time also includes the elderly, namely over 60 years,” said Reisa. The third phase will run from April 2021 to March 2022. With the community targeting geospatial, social and economic aspects. The fourth stage is the same period. Vaccination targets are the community and other economic actors with a grouped approach depending on the availability of vaccines.







