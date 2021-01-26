Perthshire MP tells Boris Johnson to stay in London amid fears over Covid-19 infection rates





A Perthshire MP has asked Boris Johnson to stay in London with the area considered to be under consideration for the Prime Minister’s next visit to Scotland. Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, called the trip “non-essential” and challenged the stay home message. It is understood that the Prime Minister will travel north to Scotland on Thursday. Mr Wishart told The Courier the trip was “inconvenient”, pointing to the higher infection rate in London than in the Perth and Kinross area. He said: ‘At this critical moment, when it looks like we may finally see the number of infections drop again, it is extremely embarrassing to hear that Boris Johnson plans to defy all stay-at-home messages. home and travel from London to Scotland. . “Some London boroughs still have infection rates above 700 per 100,000 people, at a time when the average rate in Perth and Kinross is below 150 per 100,000 people. “I would politely but firmly suggest to the Prime Minister that this trip is not essential, that it is not appropriate and I think most Scots would agree with this point.” Perthshire is believed to be a possible destination for the Prime Minister, with the region being a prime location for the Conservative Party in Scotland. Boris Johnson visited the region in July 2019 for Conservative Party campaigns with then-leadership rival Jeremy Hunt. The event took place at the Perth Concert Hall and saw hundreds of protesters gathered outside. Perth Tory: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt avoid large crowd of city protesters During that visit Mr Johnson was criticized for dodging the waiting crowds and entering the commotion through the back door. John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, also berated the Prime Minister over his travel plans. Posting on social media, the politician said: “I thought only essential travel was allowed under the current lockdown. “How does this visit – welcome because its immensely unpopular trips are still so – meet the current criteria of Covid 19?” “Or don’t the rules apply to him?” Number 10 has been approached for comment. The Prime Minister still had not confirmed his Scottish itinerary on Tuesday afternoon.







