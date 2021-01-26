How Donald Trump’s personal Boeing 757 compares to Air Force One – Robb report





Does Air Force One win over Trump’s Boeing 757? That’s a question many private jet enthusiasts are asking after the former president’s last ride aboard the DC Presidential Jet in Palm Beach, Florida.

Air Force One, which can refuel in-flight and attract an escort of jet fighters, has 4,000 square feet of interior space, with a Presidential Suite that includes an office, restroom, and conference room. Worth a reported $ 100 million, Trump’s personal airliner has gold seat belts, a bedroom, a bathroom with gold sinks, and a movie theater. Trump bought it from Microsoft founder Paul Allen in 2011 and gave it a glamorous makeover.

The two custom Boeing 747-200B series jets – known to the rest of us as Air Force One – have a range of 6,800 nautical miles, with a surgeon on board, a medical room and a medical room. operation in the event of an incident. Air Force One can carry up to 70 guests at any one time, and both galleys can feed up to 100 people. It also has high-tech communications equipment that allows it to function as a command center.

Air Force One is considerably larger and more high-tech than the Trump organization’s 757, but far less lavish. Europa Press / AP Images

Trump’s 757 can accommodate 43 passengers and has a range of 4,100 nautical miles. It also has a “glass” cockpit, a feature very popular with pilots. “It’s bigger than Air Force One, which is a step up from that in every way,” Trump told Rolling Stone of his plane during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In fact, Air Force One is significantly taller at 225’2, “compared to the Trump Organization’s 757s at 153’11.” Additionally, Air Force One’s engines are in perfect condition, compared to the Boeing 757, which is idle at Stewart Airport, 70 miles north of New York City. According to Jon Ostrower, editor of The Air Current, the plane has not flown since 2019 and needs a new engine. “I’m told there was a hunt for a single Rolls-Royce RB211 engine needed for one cycle, ie one take off and one landing for the 757,” Ostrower tweeted. “The tipster tells me the service was not continued because, well, the president ‘didn’t think he would need it again for four years.’

Of course, the former president will not be exactly founded. The Trump Organization also owns a Cessna Citation X, a nine-seat jet that can travel at 705 mph. It also owns three Sikorsky S-76 helicopters in New York, Florida and Scotland for members of its clubs.

