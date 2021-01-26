‘Biden shouldn’t repeat Trump’s failures on Turkey’





ANKARA New US President Joe Biden should not repeat his predecessor's failures on Turkey, a top Turkish party leader said on Tuesday. "Our sincere wish is that the new American president does not repeat the failures on Turkey of [former President Donald] Trump, who has lost his mind, "Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), told his party's caucus. Bahceli called on Biden to support "the alliance and the constructive and well-meaning relationship between the two countries." Of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, Bahceli called the incident "the image of the end of an era and the reminder of the milestone of a new era." "Whatever the strategic, diplomatic and political objective of the new American administration, nothing will be the same," he added. On January 20, Biden was officially sworn in as US president and Kamala Harris as vice president. Trump has been widely accused of being behind the Capitol Riot, which left five people dead. Nagorno-Karabakh School Regarding his plan to build a school in the recently liberated Azerbaijani lands in Karabakh, Bahceli said his initiative was approved by the Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders. "With the mutual agreement and approval of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, our project to build a school in Shusha has been approved. I sincerely thank the esteemed presidents for their wisdom and express my gratitude, "he added. On January 16, Bahceli announced plans for the MHP-affiliated Gray Wolves Education and Culture Foundation, officially known as the Idealist Homes, to build a school in Shusha, Karabakh, which was liberated in last November of almost 30 years of occupation by Armenian Forces. He said the school will be named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli – a Shusha-born composer responsible for the music of the Azerbaijani national anthem. Last September, clashes erupted between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan when the Armenian army launched attacks against civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian ceasefire agreements. During the 44-day conflict, which ended in a truce on November 10, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Karabakh from occupation for almost three decades.







