NRO compromised Pakistan’s moral values, says Shibli Faraz





Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz at a press conference. Photo: PID / File.Shibli Faraz says “the NRO has compromised Pakistan’s moral values”. Public

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that “the National Reconciliation Order (NRO) compromises Pakistan’s moral values” because politicians have abused it.

Faraz, speaking at a press conference after attending a cabinet meeting in the capital, said Prime Minister Imran Khan “was the first to challenge the culture of corruption in the country.”

Taking a jibe on previous governments, the information minister said in the past many people were “spared despite their corrupt practices”, while many others were even given ministries. [to hide their corruption]” he said.

He said the NRO has always “pushed the country back”, because every time that country’s rulers were accused of corruption, they would run away using the NRO. “

“Those who were involved in corruption made deals and those in power at the time facilitated them,” Faraz said. “The NRO has compromised Pakistan’s moral values.”

“ Government to Release Broadsheet Results Within 45 Days ”

Referring to the Broadsheet LLC scandal, Faraz said the incident “proved that corrupt people were spared and that some of them even became prime ministers and presidents.”

The information minister added that the PTI-led government has formed a commission to investigate the Broadsheet scandal which “would soon denounce those involved in corruption because it is the government’s duty.”

“The results of the Broadsheet LLC investigation will be released within 45 days,” the minister said.

Vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Senate elections transparent

The minister also shed light on the subject of the senatorial elections and said that it had always been a priority for Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the ballot as transparent as possible.

“Everyone knows that votes in senatorial elections are bought and sold,” said Faraz, adding that “electing such corrupt officials to the Senate would not serve this country”.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that there should be an open ballot system for senatorial elections,” he said. “If we are to go to Parliament with regard to the Senate elections, we will certainly go and leave nothing behind.”

He said the PTI government is considering a system in the Senate where “no one ever raises the issue of rigging.”

