Georgians on Donald Trump’s enemies list





And then there are the enemies to add to the list those who challenge pro-Trump candidates like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former Trump spokesperson who has just entered Arkansas’ race for governor.

***

Speaking of Donald Trump supporters looking for a job, we heard that former State Representative Vernon Jones was hosting conference calls with Republican activists from across the state preparing for his candidacy for a post that did not has yet to be announced.

Jones, a former Democratic chief executive in DeKalb County who officially changed parties this month, pitched the idea of ​​challenging Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. But he could try another chance in the US Senate.

Jones’s statewide appeal has yet to be proven as a Republican, but we can at least attest to his popularity at Trump rallies. Queues for selfies with the gangly lawmaker were frequent, as were Trump fans asking him: When are you going to show up?

***

Calling all Jolt fans: We were looking for your expert feedback.

What do you like about the Jolt? What should we change to keep making it your essential reading?

More state scoop? More DC? Longer? Shorter? Bigger? Tell us at [email protected]

Now back to business …

***

After the mixed 2020s results for the GOP, Jolt’s friend Martha Zoller is writing a series of columns for WDUN on the way forward for Republicans in the state.

The Zollers radio show is a staple for Republican candidates and it is running for office itself. She also worked on staff for several years for former Senator David Perdue, which is why this passage from Zollers’ last track jumped out:

In the last election, candidates scripted events to their supporters and sometimes didn’t let people know you were in a town, until you left it. Some of my most productive meetings have been with people who disagreed with me because it makes you stronger in your own values. There are people who don’t like this open view. The right and the left for these views have scolded me but I know this is the right way to heal our nation and our party.

–

It is difficult to dispute this logic. We know which Republicans didn’t follow this advice in 2020 and how it worked for them. Stay tuned to see if its passage in 2022. Zoller also had several ideas for changes to the absent vote that Republicans will want to read as well.

***

RELEASED: The next statewide election could be in 2022. But look for a meteoric run for Atlanta mayor in 2021.

Although Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms garnered a lot of national attention as President Joe Biden’s first supporter, she faced criticism at home as Atlanta struggled to control its share of a deadly spike of violent crime nationwide.

Bottoms will likely face several challengers in his bid for re-election. It looks like one could be City Council President Felicia Moore, who filed fundraising documents with the state last week.

JD Capelouto notes that it is not uncommon for presidents of the Atlanta city council to launch offers for the post of mayor. The last five council presidents before Moore, including Ceasar Mitchell, Lisa Borders and Cathy Woolard, all ran for mayor. None succeeded.

***

Under the Golden Dome today:

* The Chamber enters into session at 10 am;

* The Senate disembarks at 10 am;

* The House Appropriations Committee hears its subcommittees on recommendations for the mid-year and fiscal 2022 budget.

* Gov. Kemp holds press conference on COVID-19 vaccinations.

***

A point to the role of the House: a morning order from Representative Mike Wilensky (D-Dunwoody) to honor Senator Jon Ossoff as the state’s first Jewish senator. Wilensky is also Jewish.

***

Expect human trafficking to come back as an issue of interest this session. Governor Brian Kemp joined First Lady Marty Kemp in a press conference Monday to announce their plans for two bills to tackle the criminal practice this session.

The first would allow trafficking survivors to privately, rather than publicly, apply to their local Superior Court for a legal name change to protect their identity.

The second would allow survivors to prosecute their traffickers and accomplices for civil damages in Georgia courts. The statute targets those who profit from trafficking and applies to anyone who knew or should have known that their profits resulted from human trafficking, which involves kidnapping and slavery and frequently targets children.

***

The march of Confederate statues away from public places continues, this time in Dalton, where the Dalton Daily Citizen-News reports that the statue of Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston will move from an important corner of downtown Dalton to the Huff House, which served as one of Johnstons’ headquarters during the Civil War.

The move comes after sometimes stormy protests that culminated in a declaration by Dalton’s Chapter of the United Daughters of Confederation respectfully calling on all parties to step aside to avoid further disruption, disunity or damage.

It’s a sign of changing times, even in the conservative northwest corner of the state represented by U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

***

Finally, the funeral for Braves legend and Atlanta icon Hank Aaron will take place at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon. Former President Bill Clinton and former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig are expected to attend.

Among the many Aarom tributes that poured in, Bill Rankins stood out by describing the exhilaration he felt as a boy, watching alongside his father, as his childhood hero hit that record-breaking home run. Wrote Rankin, it was one of the happiest times of my life.

Thank you, Hank Aaron, for all the joy you gave us while you were here.

