Haleem Adil Sheikh takes office as new opposition leader in Sindh Assembly





Karachi: Haleem Adil Sheikh of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday assumed responsibility as the new opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly replacing Firdous Shamim Naqvi of the same party.

The earlier request to the Sindh Assembly secretariat to declare Sheikh the new House opposition leader contained the signatures of 59 opposition lawmakers in total. These include 29 lawmakers from the PTI, 19 from the Muttahida Quami movement and 11 lawmakers from the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Sheikh accompanied former opposition leader Naqvi on his way to the Sindh Assembly building to assume his new responsibilities.

Sheikh praised Naqvi’s services as leader of the opposition in the assembly.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for appointing him the new opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly.

Sheikh said that as the leader of the opposition he would become the voice of Sindh’s suppressed farmers and businessmen in all of its towns and villages. He said he would become the voice of the whole province as people had been facing hardships in Sindh for 13 years.

