Centuries of Christian heritage threatened in Turkey





January 26, 2021 Centuries of heritage belonging to Christians and other minorities in Turkey are at risk following the agreement of new import restrictions between the United States and Turkey, according to Armenian and Christian groups. They condemned as “reckless” and “parody” the bilateral memorandum signed by the Trump administration in its final hours by which the United States agreed to impose restrictions on the importation of heritage objects from Turkey and to repatriate “trafficked” cultural property. This indeed places the care and control of the vast heritage of all cultural, religious and ethnic groups in the hands of the Turkish government, which has a long history of “destroying minorities” and their holy places, even to the point of “dying”. ‘erase their memory from the landscape of their ancient indigenous homeland,’ in the words of Armenian leader Aram Hamparian. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recited Islamic prayers in Saint Sophia Cathedral during a visit there in March 2018, he has since transformed it from a museum to a mosque despite opposition from the World Council of Churches and UNESCO The Christian presence in Turkey predates Islam by several centuries. The land was home to the “Seven Churches that are in Asia,” mentioned in Revelation (1: 4), and Cappadocia, in central Anatolia, is an area where the early Christians took refuge from Roman persecution. The Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) issued a statement Jan. 21 who highlighted his concerns about the agreement falling under Article 9 of the 1970 UNESCO Convention (the “MOU”). The AAMD called Turkey’s request for international cooperation against the illicit trafficking of cultural property “disturbing” and explained that “for many types of cultural property, a memorandum of understanding will not reduce looting and destruction. because these actions are carried out by the Turkish state itself. . “ Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), said it was “reckless and irresponsible” to place the vast religious and cultural heritage of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Aramaeans, Maronites, Jews and Kurds in the hands of Turkey which, he said, has “openly, without excuse and systematically spent the last two centuries destroying minorities, desecrating their holy places and even erasing their memory from the landscape of their ancient native homelands ”. Endy Zemenides, executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, calling the new memorandum a “parody”. He added, “Those who participated in signing the agreement are potentially complicit in Turkey’s continued oppression of its Christians.” Toufic Baaklini, chairman of the In Defense of Christians (IDC) campaign group, called the deal “a shameful stamp of US approval for the destruction of Christian cultural heritage in Turkey.” The three organizations, whose concerns are shared by a number of cultural rights and museum bodies, are committed to working with the new US administration to ensure that the agreement is used to protect Christian heritage in Turkey. In July 2020, the Islamist President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ordered that the world-famous Hagia Sophia Cathedral in Istanbul be turned from a museum to a mosque, a decision which was challenged by the World Council. of the Churches and “deeply regretted” by the world. UNESCO heritage watchdog. A month later, Erdogan gave the green light to transform the building of the Church of Saint Savior in Chora in Istanbul, which was also a museum, into a mosque. Erdogan, was candid about his desire to recreate the Ottoman Empire. Repression of religious minorities and hostility towards Christians has intensified in recent years in Turkey, with the rise of Erdogan’s AKP party.

