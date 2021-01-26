America’s national healing depends on Donald Trump being punished





Donald Trump is gone. January 20 has come and gone. Joe Biden is our 46th president and Kamala Harris is our vice president. The celebration has been exposed and our democracy breathes easier.

But our glimmer of hope will inevitably be dimmed by the penetrating darkness of the past four years. The aftermath of Donald Trump is before us. And that cannot be avoided. For example, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and several other members of the “Sedition Caucus” are still in Congress and stand as a constant reminder of how much accountability and healing has yet to occur.

Many of us are at high risk for developing trauma, stress-related symptoms and anxiety (eg, Post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD). We have been victims of physical and psychological violence on the part of the now deceased president. The illness and death associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been catastrophic. Our crippled economy has created widespread depression and anxiety. Racism, xenophobia, misogyny, nativism, white supremacy, violence and Trump’s incitement to insurgency have also been traumatic forces.

The symptoms of post-traumatic stress are increasingly evident in us: distressing and intrusive thoughts, anxiety, worry, fear, flashbacks, nightmares, hyper-vigilance, disturbed sleep and more. These symptoms occur most especially in those who are close to the horrific nature of the deadly disease, such as first responders, medical providers, and friends and families of victims. This is all due to the impact of a cruel and corrupt leader who harmed us after swearing to be our protector. Much like a domestic abuser, Trump has deceived, betrayed and abused us.

Beyond that, millions of Americans continue to view Trump as their beloved cult leader – even though he has been defeated, dishonored and repudiated. Trump supporters have been radicalized by the cumulative effects of his lies, conspiracy theories, magical thinking, and false narratives. Americans have been bombarded with disinformation and propaganda. As a result, there are many passionate supporters who, at least so far, have refused to let facts and truth shape their perceptions of their leader. Trump’s demagoguery and fear worked.

Donald Trump is a proven traitor – at least in the colloquial sense, and perhaps also in the legal sense – who spent four years disavowing the Constitution, attacking our democracy, and abusing the public. He must be prosecuted and punished for his misdeeds and misdeeds.

We know that victims of abuse are better able to regain their self-esteem and hope when abusers are held to account and victims’ safety is assured. Victims often feel unknown, misunderstood, and unloved because their horrific experiences are downplayed or not believed at all. Prosecuting the abuser can go a long way in validating the victim’s intrinsic worth and helping to regain positive mental health.

So, in a very real way, the prosecution of Donald Trump is necessary for individual Americans to heal from their psychological distress and trauma and feel liberated and positive going forward.

Likewise, the radicalization of Trump supporters can be deprogrammed if they see him being prosecuted and punished for his nefarious acts. He must be exposed for who he is – a crook whose cruelty, indifference and anti-democratic tendencies have been unleashed on the public. Realization of Trump’s threat could help brush aside the false view of him as a esteemed leader. For some, this awareness began last Wednesday, when President Biden was sworn in and Trump supporters realized their delusional belief in an ongoing Trump reign was shattered.

The fight against Donald Trump’s wickedness and destructiveness has begun. His attention oxygen was removed. He was banned from social media platforms. He is ostracized and purged in most circles. But more than that, he must be prosecuted and punished for his transgressions against America and its people. He cannot simply receive a free pass because he is ultimately removed from office. It would send a dangerous message. We cannot stay with our heads in the sand as abuse and radicalization have become rampant.

It appears Trump is already eyeing another presidential election in 2024. It’s an unfathomable proposition in light of his past four years of abuse, death and insurgency. His lack of shame and remorse is appalling – but by no means surprising.

Trump is to be sentenced in the Senate for his second impeachment offense. He must also be banned from his future elective functions. We must send a clear message to him, and to all other future or potential presidential candidates, that corrupt and criminal behavior will not be tolerated. We will no longer be mistreated.

It will take time for us to heal, but it will happen faster and more completely if prosecution and sanctions are imposed on Donald Trump. In a democracy, no one is above the law. We must all be held accountable for our actions. Especially someone who has abused and degraded the highest office in the country, and whose reign of terror has traumatized us all.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos