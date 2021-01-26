How Oregon Just Proved Donald Trump Is Going Nowhere





Here is a sample of actual lines from the Oregon GOP proclamation.

* While history teaches us that after George Washington appointed Major General Benedict Arnold to command West Point, Arnold conspired to cede the fort to the British. “

* “As the ten members of the Republican House, in voting to impeach President Trump, repeated history by conspiring to hand our nation over to leftist forces seeking to establish a dictatorship void of all cherished freedoms and freedoms.”

* “As there is growing evidence that the violence on Capitol Hill was a ‘false flag’ operation intended to discredit President Trump, his supporters and all conservative Republicans; this provided the false motivation to impeach President Trump in order to further the Democratic goal of seizing total power, in a chilling parallel to the February 1933 fire of the German Reichstag. “

OK OK OK.

So, just to be clear here, the Oregon Republican Party says that by voting to impeach Trump, these 10 Republicans are the equivalent of the burning of the German government headquarters that led to the takeover of absolute power. by Adolf Hitler? Or that they are in the same boat as the legendary traitor Benedict Arnold who conspired to sell America during the War of Independence?

Oh, and also that the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill was also a “false flag” operation organized by anti-Trump forces aimed “at advancing the Democratic goal of seizing full power.” (Note: The claim that the Nazis intentionally started the Reichstag fire is still under debate.)

Uh … that’s crazy.

And yet, this is not an isolated incident.

In recent days, the Arizona Republican Party has re-elected Kelli Ward as president – a woman who has repeatedly insisted that the 2020 election was stolen and that Congress Republicans should have sought to overturn the results. And the state party censored its own governor – Doug Ducey – as well as Cindy McCain, wife of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, and former Senator Jeff Flake. These moves follow this tweet from the official Arizona GOP account on January 1:

“As the sun sets on 2020, remember we will never go back to the Romney, Flake and McCain party. The Republican Party is now, and forever will be, one for working men and women! God bless you.

Taken together, what the moves in Arizona and Oregon – not to mention the candidacy for Arkansas governor of former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and the attempts to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from GOP leadership for his impeachment vote – suggest attempts by CNN’s Michael Warren wrote in an article on the ongoing civil war on Tuesday, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) and other leading establishment Republicans to rid the GOP of the memory (and influence) of the 45th President in the GOP:

“Some members of the leadership of Congress have shown their desire to move the party beyond Trump by removing and condemning him. The former president’s allies, on the other hand, proclaim their loyalty to him in the conservative media and in state and local party organizations.Other Republicans still fear the power Trump may still wield in the GOP primaries or see electoral possibilities by adopting a version of his populist-conservative approach.

“The result is a Republican Party in a struggle with itself over who will determine its path forward – and, more importantly, who should be kept out of the levers of power within the GOP. For now, party unity gives way to recriminations, a culmination of the long-standing dispute between the party base and its ruling class that was put on the back burner during Trump’s presidency, when few Republicans dared to cross him. “

As North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer (right), a staunch supporter of the former president who did not vote to oppose the Electoral College results on January 6, said in an interview with Lauren CNN’s Fox: “There are a lot of Republicans who would like my head. I haven’t been loyal enough.”

Add it all up and you get this: The GOP is not at the end of this war for its future. It’s at the very beginning, and it’s going to get very, very ugly.

