Opposition parties unite under PDM umbrella to save corruption: Omer Ayub – Pakistan





Posted Jan 26, 2021 6:41 PM

Opposition parties unite under PDM umbrella to save corruption: Omer Ayub

HARIPUR (Dunya News) – Ruling Federal Minister Omer Ayub Khan has said opposition parties have rallied under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save their corruption.

He expressed these views while addressing a public rally in Ghazi after the inauguration of the Jhamra Road worth 50 million rupees.

The minister added that the opposition political parties had no affiliation with the masses or a target for the PDM.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought the country’s economy back on track and that we would continue to serve the masses.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is feeling the pain of the masses and, following his vision, the KP government has launched the Sehat Insaf card through which every family can benefit from the medical facility of up to one million rupees,” he said. -he declares.

While talking about the development projects that have been started in his constituency over the past two years, Omer Ayub Khan said that the supply of Sui gas, electricity and rod construction worth billions of rupees of projects were in progress. course and that many of them would soon be completed.

He added that the power supply lines under construction would solve Haripur district’s electricity problems for the next 80 to 90 years, adding with the cost of several billion rupees that we had launched mega road projects, Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Haripur would also be reinstated.

1.5 billion rupees had been approved for a hospital in Haripur district, he added. Omer Ayub Khan said that after the completion of the ongoing development projects, Haripur District will become a model district.

