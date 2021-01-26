Trevor Noah calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment, condemns hesitant Republicans





Trevor Noah called on lawmakers to get Donald Trump impeached in a passionate monologue about the accountability of the former president.

Speaking on the Monday night installment of the Daily Show, the late-night host said Trump no longer being president was no reason not to impeach him.

The comedian expressed frustration with Republicans who said Trump was unlikely to be convicted after the House presented an article to the Senate accusing him of “incitement to insurgency.”

“Now, the last time Donald Trump was impeached, most Republican senators said they wouldn’t condemn him for doing nothing wrong,” Noah said. “But after the attack on Capitol Hill they had to admit that yes, maybe Trump actually instigated an insurgency. But they still don’t want to impeach him because it will make his supporters angry – and have you saw his supporters? I mean, they staged an insurgency. “

The New York Times reports that 27 Republican senators have expressed their opposition to indicting Trump or holding him responsible for the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill by impeachment.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has now claimed that holding a Senate trial for a former president was unconstitutional.

Noah likened Trump to indulging in stealing your workplace and getting away with being fired.

Trevor Noah attends as ViacomCBS Inc. rings the opening bell at NASDAQ on December 05, 2019 in New York City. The “The Daily Show” host continued to post his quarantine series on YouTube on March 24, 2020. John Lamparski / Getty Images

“Trump committed crimes by walking out the door. So what, people just have to let it go?” He asked.

“That policy doesn’t exist anywhere else. If you’re fired at Best Buy, they don’t just let you steal a TV on the way out. They don’t even allow you to take that blue shirt with you. You get out of there. naked. “

He also said that failing to remove Trump sets a precedent for future presidents who decide to incite an insurgency.

“In fact, you can argue that you have to condemn Trump because if there is no consequence in trying to overthrow the government, then every president will try just by stepping down,” Noah said.

“I mean, what’s the worst that could happen? ‘Trash the Capitol, guys! Oh, that didn’t work? Well, I pulled my shot. See you guys in four years. , everybody.'”

Likewise, Stephen Colbert compared letting Trump get away with not charging serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

“So you just want to let him go without scot for the insurgency because he’s no longer in power?” he said. “It’s like acquitting Jeffrey Dahmer because he’s full.”

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson said “stupid” people were trying to get Fox News taken down.

The reactionary scholar denounced a recent Washington Post column which claimed that the network was a “danger to our democracy” following the insurgency on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 6.

