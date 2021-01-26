[Cek Fakta] A photo of Jokowi with an editorial background of the best government job is debt? These are the facts





Pass around a photo of President Joko Widodo standing against the backdrop of a wall that reads “The best job of government is debt”. This photo is circulating on Facebook social networks. Facebook account in the name Harahap Raja Hutajulu shared this photo on January 20, 2021. This post has received responses from 91 internet users and 16 comments. What do you think of this article? happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



Look for: From team search results Medcom fact check, President Jokowi’s claim to be held in a context of writing public debt is false. The point is, this photo is a retouch of an actual photo when President Joko Widodo looked at the forest fires in Riau last year. This photo is an old hoax that has been redownloaded. Fact-check Medcom has clarified this photo once in the following article. [Cek Fakta] Photo of Jokowi with the background “The best job of government is debt? It’s the fact.” From our research, there is an identical photo when President Joko Widodo inspects the forest fires in Riau on September 17, 2019 Liputan6.comAt that time, Jokowi participated in the prayer for rain or Istisqa at Amrulloh Mosque, Indonesian Air Force Complex, RSN Lanud, Pekanbaru, Riau. In the group accompanying the President, Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Social Affairs Agus Gumiwang, Commander of TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief of National Police, General Tito Karnavian (at the time), the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General Doni Monardo and the Governor of Riau Syamsuar. After consideration, Jokowi immediately held a closed-door meeting which also took place with a number of ministers, regional chiefs, the TNI commander, and the chief of police and ranks in Riau. The photo of the writing is believed to be in the West Jakarta area. This can be seen from the writing of the village Kalideres in the corner of the banner above the text. Conclusion: President Jokowi’s assertion to stand in a context of writing down public debt is false. The point is, this photo is a retouch of an actual photo when President Joko Widodo looked at the forest fires in Riau last year. This information is a type of hoax misleading content (misleading content). Misleading occurs as a result of content formed with twisted undertones to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and should be able to issue opinions as the informant wishes. Misleading content formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context. Reference: 1.https: //www.liputan6.com/news/read/4064803/foto-tanpa-masker-jokowi-tinjau-lokasi-kebakaran-hutan-di-pekanbaru? Page = 1

2.https: //www.medcom.id/telusur/cek-fakta/GNl4y95N-cek-fakta-foto-jokowi-dengan-latar-belakang-tulisan-karya-terbaik-pemeri * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information indicating a hoax or a rebuttal of the fact check results then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 You can also join Hoax Buster Medcom.id, a community that is focused on the mission of rooting out hoaxes. There is something from our team for those of you who are active in this mission. Registration is easy, just click on the following link: https://bit.ly/2H42ayb“ (WHS)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos