Why has Republican Donald Trump shown mercy to Democratic senators? | Mulshine





Guess it’s not that lonely at the top after all.

This is my conclusion after outgoing President Donald Trump granted clemency to a Florida ophthalmologist who is a close friend of New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez.

Most of the pardons and clemency grants issued by The Donald had obvious political explanations. But Trump is a Republican and Menendez a Democrat. Why would Trump help his enemy’s friend?

In 2017, ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen was sentenced to 17 years in prison after being convicted by a Florida jury of defrauding medicare to the tune of $ 105 million. Later that year he was tried in Newark with Menendez as a co-accused. They were faced with a long list of accusations stemming from the favors the doctor had done the senator, allegedly in exchange for political acts.

But the jury suspended this list of laundry to dry. This left Menendez free to seek re-election in 2018 and resume his constant attacks on Trump.

The most recent came on January 12, when he called on Trump to step down immediately because of his role in igniting this mob that has taken Congress by storm.

Such action cannot go unpunished and we must make it clear that there will be consequences for anyone actively working to overthrow our democracy in the future, the senator said.

Yet just eight days later, Trump granted clemency to 66-year-old Melgen.

Among those looking for an explanation was Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen.

Hiaasen mocked the White House statement that Trump kicked out the Senators’ pal in part because of calls from a group of Bay of Pigs veterans called Brigade 2506.

The letter from Brigade 2506 absurdly claimed that the Melgens trial was political revenge for his friendship with Menendez and other Cuban-American leaders who oppose normalization of relations with Havana, Hiaasen wrote. In reality, the doctor was sued for one simple reason: He was a thief who scammed taxpayers year after year. The evidence against him was mountainous.

Hiaasen also laughed at the idea that Trump released Melgen from the kindness of his heart.

We may never know what really motivated Trump to free a jailed friend of a Democratic foe, but it certainly wasn’t compassion, Hiaasen concluded.

Another South Florida resident familiar with the case has a different take on why the Donald did what he did.

Tom Anderson has followed this case since its inception in 2012. Working for a government watchdog group called the National Legal and Policy Center, he learned about the efforts of ophthalmologists to win a potentially lucrative deal to provide port security for the homeland of Melgens, the Dominican Republic. .

Menendez interfered with federal regulators to aid Melgen in his ultimately unsuccessful efforts to secure this contract. He also assisted Melgen with the federal government in his health insurance fee dispute.

Why was a senator from New Jersey acting on behalf of an ophthalmologist in Florida? In that trial in Newark, federal prosecutors argued that Menendez did it because of the favors Melgen had done him, including a stay at a luxury hotel in Paris as well as numerous trips to the Dominican Republic on private jets. Melgens.

The federal government produced ample evidence, including enlarged photos of the jets Melgen had two as well as testimony from three very conspicuous young women the senator had assisted in immigration procedures.

But the jury did not convict. Like others who covered the trial, I give credit to Menendez’s defense attorney, Father Lowell. Lowell, who is perhaps the main defense attorney inside the Beltway, did a masterful job of separating the case from the governments to the point where the jury could not agree on a verdict.

At this point, Anderson said, you find yourself in a situation where Trump’s Justice Department had the opportunity to prosecute Menendez again after the jury was suspended. But Trump’s Justice Department said, leave this guy alone.

Why would a Republican-led Justice Department let a Democratic politician get away with it?

Perhaps this is because of Lowell’s close relationship with the Kushners, Anderson said. In June 2017, Trumps’ son-in-law Jared Kushner hired Lowell to represent him in this investigation into the alleged Russian election interference.

And in January 2018, everything was abandoned for Menendez, Anderson said.

And now everything is abandoned for his former co-accused as well. It might sound confusing unless you’re a Washington insider.

Anyone who knows anything about Washington, DC knows that at the end of the day you can’t lock yourself in a corner, Anderson said. You have to be friends with everyone. Father Lowell is that kind of guy.

He was certainly a good friend of Menendez.

Maybe Trump should hire him.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos