Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial will end one of four ways





Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial will begin next week.

There has never been an impeachment trial for a president who is not currently in office, so much is pending on how the trial will unfold.

But what we do know are the ways the trial might end. There are four, to be exact.

1. The impeachment process never starts

It’s important to remember that during the trial the US Senate has the power to set the rules for how everything works.

While the precedents are important and will guide much of the conduct of the test, they are not binding. If a majority of senators want to change a rule, they can.

Which means the Senate can simply refuse to hold a trial if it wishes.

This is something that many Republicans are calling for in the run-up to trial.

“The Senate is expected to vote to reject the impeachment article once it is received in the Senate,” influential Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said in a letter to Democrats.

“We will delay the healing of this great nation indefinitely, if not forever, if we do otherwise.”

This is extremely unlikely to happen because Democrats now control a majority in the Senate.

Due to the numbers needed to convict Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris will not be able to break a tie vote (AP: Joshua Roberts) 2. Donald Trump is acquitted

Once all arguments are presented, the 100 U.S. senators who act as a jury in the trial will be asked to vote on the single impeachment item on the insurgency table.

They will be asked to either condemn (with a yes vote) or acquit (with a no vote) Trump of this charge.

The US constitution makes it very clear how many senators must vote for Trump’s conviction.

“No one can be sentenced without the agreement of two-thirds of the members present,” he said.

This means that unless 67 senators vote to convict, Trump will be acquitted.

Donald Trump motioned to a newspaper with the headline “Acquitted” at a prayer breakfast in Washington after his acquittal in 2020 (Reuters: Leah Millis)

At the moment, the Senate balance is at 50-50, which means Democrats need everyone in the party to follow the line and also convince 17 Republican senators to vote for the conviction. It is impossible to ask Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie.

Even a comfortable majority of 66-34 is not enough. In fact, the 1868 Senate impeachment trial of former President Andrew Johnson ended in an acquittal by one vote.

This is what happened during Trump’s first impeachment trial, where he was acquitted of both charges against him.

So far, only a few Republican senators have agreed with Democrats that the former president should be sentenced well in advance of the required 17, making it one of the more likely outcomes of the trial.

President Joe Biden doesn’t expect enough Republicans to do an about-face, especially now that Trump is removed from office anyway.

“The Senate has changed since I’ve been there, but it hasn’t changed much,” he told CNN.

3. Donald Trump is sentenced, but not banned from running again

If Democrats can convince 17 Republicans of their case, however, Trump will be sentenced for the article of impeachment.

In a normal Senate trial, that would mean that the president was also immediately removed from office. But with Trump already out of office, there is nothing left of which he can be removed.

Donald Trump left the White House on January 20 and has been at his club in Florida since then (Reuters: Marco Bello)

If that happens, Trump will be the first US president to be impeached and sentenced. Every other impeachment trial in US history has ended in acquittal.

At this point, the Senate will have a choice. He can choose to end the procedure and resume his usual activities.

Or he can choose to hold one more vote on whether to bar Trump again from running for federal election.

Most constitutional scholars agree that a vote to bar Trump from running for office can only happen after a successful conviction.

Contrary to popular belief, it is understood that this vote only requires a simple majority, which Democrats now have.

Which means that it is highly unlikely, but technically not impossible, that Trump could be convicted but still allowed to run for office in the future.

4. Donald Trump Sentenced and Banned Again from Running in Election Donald Trump was indicted for inciting violence on the United States Capitol, which left five people dead and disrupted the electoral college vote count (Reuters : Leah Millis)

If Trump is found guilty, the Senate will likely hold a vote to bar him from running for office in the future.

If a simple majority of senators votes in favor, Trump will never be able to run for federal election again.

This will include not only the presidency, but also the candidacy for the Senate or the House of Representatives.

Only three people in US history have ever received this sentence before three federal judges.

One was banned in 1862 for calling for secession, one in 1912 for corrupt practices such as asking for gifts from litigants, and a third in 2008 for receiving gifts from lawyers who pleaded before him and for filing false statements in his own personal bankruptcy case. .

Donald Trump is unlikely to disappear from the political conversation in America, regardless of the outcome of the trial (Reuters: Carlos Barria)

It should be noted that a successful vote would only prevent Trump from assuming federal office again.

He would always be free to participate in American politics through comments, endorsements, rallies, etc.

A vote to prevent him from running again wouldn’t necessarily mean the end of Donald Trump.

