Eric Trump steals trainer but still gets help from Secret Service





The last the world saw of Eric and Lara Trump, the couple were boarding Air Force One on Joe Biden’s inauguration day to accompany Donald Trump to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, in Florida.

Since then, Eric and Lara Trump’s travel accommodations have been significantly smaller. For their return trip to New York on Sunday, the couple and their two children flew economy class on a Delta flight, TMZ reported. Eric Trump himself was seen packing his hand luggage in a hanging bin, while Lara Trump maneuvered their son, 3, and daughter, 1, for a few trips to the bathroom.

Yet Eric and Lara Trump, who urged a pro-Trump mob to “fight” and “walk on Capitol Hill” ahead of the Jan.6 uprising, still enjoy some benefits of their proximity to the power of the House. White. Under an unusual arrangement ordered by Donald Trump before stepping down, Eric Trump will continue to enjoy U.S. Secret Service protection for the next six months.

I never thought 150,000 people would sing happy birthday to me at the National Mall in Washington DC! pic.twitter.com/XXNW9p6wTQ

– Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 6, 2021

Indeed, Secret Service agents were seen escorting Eric Trump and his family on the Delta flight, making sure they didn’t have to wait in the terminal like everyone else.

In the final days of his presidency, Trump arranged for Eric and his siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, and his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, to continue to provide them with the best security. possible – and at no cost to themselves, the Washington Post reported.

Under federal law, Eric Trump and his siblings were not automatically entitled to such expensive security after their father left, the Washington Post reported. Only Trump, his wife, Melania Trump, and Barron, their 14-year-old son, have such protection, and Barron’s wears out at the age of 16.

Ivanka Trump kisses White House adviser Stephen Miller as Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump and their children wait for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. On Wednesday, 20 January 2021 (AP) Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Sure, a president can order secret service protection to anyone he chooses, but it is “very unusual for an incumbent president to make this service available to adults who are long past their college years,” the Washington Post reported. . Eric is 37, Trump Jr. is 43, and Ivanka Trump is 39.

Perhaps Trump was seeking taxpayers to fund the safety of his already wealthy children as a way to cut costs as his company, the Trump Organization, faces a deepening financial crisis, reports say.

Trump owes banks and investors some $ 400 million that will mature over the next few years, and his main properties are “to bleed money,” the Washington Post also reported.

Eric Trump could be particularly troubled by these losses, given that he is the heir who mainly led the Trump organization while his father was president. Trump also put Trump Jr. in charge of the business, but Trump Jr. spent much of his time with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, campaigning for his father’s re-election and consolidating his MAGA base. .

With Eric and Lara Trump back in New York after some downtime in Mar-a-Lago, Eric Trump has to grapple with the fact that Trump hotels, resorts and other properties have lost more than $ 120 million in revenue in 2020, the Washington Post reported, citing financial disclosure forms Trump filed before stepping down.

Some of those losses can be blamed on closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Post said, but others have been self-inflicted, the Trump organization’s main lending bank, its offices of lawyers and some of his clients who severed their ties after Capitol Hill. insurrection.

Donald Trump was impeached for a historic second time and faces a Senate trial for incitement to insurgency. His children, including Eric, also continue to be questioned about their actions at the rally where Trump fired his supporters with his bogus allegations of electoral fraud and urged them to march on Capitol Hill.

During the rally, Eric Trump also made false claims that the November 3 election was stolen from his father, and he urged members of the House and Senate to “have a certain backbone” and vote against the finalization of Biden’s electoral victory.

“Does anyone really think Joe Biden won this election? No! “Eric Trump said, later proclaiming,” We must march on the capital today and stand up for what is right. “

Eric Trump was joined on stage by Lara Trump, 39, who is reportedly considering running for the U.S. Senate in her home state of North Carolina. She asked the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to Eric, who turned 37 that day.

Meanwhile, the couple are the only immediate family member of Trump who hasn’t made a move to leave their longtime hometown of New York – after reports say Trumps are no longer welcome in the high liberal society of the city.

Donald and Melania Trump changed their voter registration to Florida and are currently staying at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, although the New York Times reported the former first lady was looking for a home in Jupiter, in Florida.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are also reportedly looking to buy two adjacent mansions in a Jupiter-exclusive gated community, however, the Palm Beach Post also reported that not all of their potential neighbors want them there, given their actions at the pre-insurrection rally.

It has also been reported that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have purchased $ 30 million of land on the exclusive island of Indian Creek, near Miami, where they hope to build a new mansion. They are renting a luxury condominium in Miami while their new home is being built, CNN reported. Tiffany Trump is also looking to buy a house or condo in Miami, Page Six reported.







