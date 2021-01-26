Pakistan to review controversial Internet censorship rules | Freedom of the press news





Islamabad, Pakistan The Pakistani government has announced that it will revise new internet regulations that human rights groups have decried as a drastic measure to limit free speech and increase internet surveillance.

During a hearing on a petition challenging the legality of the Removal and Blocking of Illegal Online Content (RBUOC) rules in the capital Islamabad on Monday, Pakistan’s Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said society groups civilian would be among the invited to the consultations.

The new rules were passed in November and set general parameters for the country’s internet regulator to censor online content.

They also demanded from social media companies to comply with all Pakistani government censorship requests within 24 hours, and in some cases six hours.

The RBUOC rules are an extension of government powers under Pakistan’s Electronic Crime Act (PECA), which was passed in 2016.

They allow the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), the country’s internet regulator, to censor content deemed to violate the glory of Islam, Pakistan’s integrity, security and defense, public order or decency and morality.

The regulations allow the government to ban online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube if they do not comply with takedown requests; demand that all platforms, including messaging apps like WhatsApp, share decrypted user data with authorities without judicial oversight; and give the PTA broad powers to impose fines of up to $ 3.14 million for non-compliance.

Rights groups have denounced the rules as a violation of citizens’ free speech rights and adopted without adequate consultations with civil society, while tech companies, including tech giants Google, Facebook and others have said the rules on data location and decryption will be unworkable.

Whenever civil society, social media platforms, and internet businesses have opposed social media rules and regulations, the government has promised a more transparent and broad consultative process, and then comes back with many of the same objectionable rules intact. said journalist Amber Rahim Shamsi, who is one of the petitioners in the case before the High Court in Islamabad.

We had no choice but to go to court. The promise of a review by the attorneys general is cause for hope, especially with the court as a sort of guarantor.

Other rights activists, however, have warned that they have little faith in the government’s promises to review the rules.

The government, in my opinion, is only doing this to ease the pressure, which is the result of public criticism and now legal challenges, said Farieha Aziz, co-founder of digital rights group Bolo Bhi.

Aziz, whose organization held consultations earlier this year on a draft of the rules that the PTA refused to attend, accused the government of acting[ing] in bad faith everywhere.

They could have started by being more transparent and accessible. Their track record of repeatedly changing the rules at their discretion, not reflecting their contribution, inspires little confidence.

Tech companies have also expressed concern about the regulation, with the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), a regional organization that represents Google, Facebook, Twitter and others, saying in December that government consultation processes do not had so far been neither credible nor transparent.

Large parts of the rules are not only unworkable for global internet platforms, they go beyond the scope of the parent law (PECA 2016), calling their legality into question, AIC said in a statement. open letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In particular, the data localization requirements in the rules will prevent Pakistani citizens from accessing a free and open internet and shut off the Pakistani digital economy from the rest of the world.

